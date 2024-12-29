Mighty Moving Names Robbie Seidel as President, Driving Innovation and Growth
Chicago, IL, December 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mighty Moving and Storage, the trusted local moving brand under the National Holding Company, is proud to announce the promotion of Robbie Seidel as President. This exciting development comes as the company continues to set new standards in the moving industry, delivering exceptional service to customers across the Chicagoland area.
Robbie Seidel has been an instrumental leader for Mighty Moving since he oversaw its grand opening a little over three years ago. From day one, his strategic vision and hands-on approach have driven the company’s growth and success. Under his leadership, Mighty Moving has achieved significant milestones, including an impressive 20% increase in sales over the past year—an exceptional accomplishment in today’s highly competitive market. Robbie has consistently exceeded company targets, both in revenue and profitability, further solidifying his reputation as an outstanding leader in the industry.
“I’m honored to take on this new role and continue building on the strong foundation we’ve established at Mighty Moving,” said Robbie. “Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences, and I look forward to leading us into the next phase of growth and innovation.”
Robbie’s experience in the moving industry also includes successfully managing operations for another leading moving company in the Chicagoland area, where he honed his business management and customer service skills.
As President, Robbie will focus on expanding Mighty Moving’s services, strengthening customer relationships, and maintaining the company’s reputation as a premier local moving and storage provider. His proven track record of success and dedication to operational excellence make him the ideal leader to guide Mighty Moving into a bright future.
About Mighty Moving and Storage:
Mighty Moving and Storage is a trusted local Chicagoland moving company that provides comprehensive relocation services, from residential moves to secure storage solutions. As part of the National Holding Company, Mighty Moving is committed to delivering reliable, superior customer service, transparent communication and innovative moving solutions to clients across Northwest Illinois and beyond. For more information about Mighty Moving and Storage, visit www.mightymoving.com.
About National Van Lines
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
Robbie Seidel has been an instrumental leader for Mighty Moving since he oversaw its grand opening a little over three years ago. From day one, his strategic vision and hands-on approach have driven the company’s growth and success. Under his leadership, Mighty Moving has achieved significant milestones, including an impressive 20% increase in sales over the past year—an exceptional accomplishment in today’s highly competitive market. Robbie has consistently exceeded company targets, both in revenue and profitability, further solidifying his reputation as an outstanding leader in the industry.
“I’m honored to take on this new role and continue building on the strong foundation we’ve established at Mighty Moving,” said Robbie. “Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences, and I look forward to leading us into the next phase of growth and innovation.”
Robbie’s experience in the moving industry also includes successfully managing operations for another leading moving company in the Chicagoland area, where he honed his business management and customer service skills.
As President, Robbie will focus on expanding Mighty Moving’s services, strengthening customer relationships, and maintaining the company’s reputation as a premier local moving and storage provider. His proven track record of success and dedication to operational excellence make him the ideal leader to guide Mighty Moving into a bright future.
About Mighty Moving and Storage:
Mighty Moving and Storage is a trusted local Chicagoland moving company that provides comprehensive relocation services, from residential moves to secure storage solutions. As part of the National Holding Company, Mighty Moving is committed to delivering reliable, superior customer service, transparent communication and innovative moving solutions to clients across Northwest Illinois and beyond. For more information about Mighty Moving and Storage, visit www.mightymoving.com.
About National Van Lines
Specialties
Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.
History
Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever.
Contact
National Van LinesContact
Deidra Pierson
708-450-2945
www.nationalvanlines.com
Deidra Pierson
708-450-2945
www.nationalvanlines.com
Categories