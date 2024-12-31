New GCP Course in Spanish Language
Chicago, IL, December 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pharma Lessons Ltd has launched a brand new GCP training in Spanish language. The course is actually a translated version of the International Good Clinical Practice training course of the company. It keeps the same structure and beautifully designed and user friendly content.
The course includes a bonus chapter that covers the specific GCP regulations in Spain. This is a nice addition for the Spanish users that are particularly interested in their local requirements.
Being similar to the English version, the course is designed to meet international requirements and standards set by regulatory bodies like EMA and FDA. It also meets the Minimum Criteria for ICH GCP Investigator Site Personnel Training identified by TransCelerate BioPharma, Inc. as necessary to enable mutual recognition of GCP training among trial sponsors.
The new Good Clinical Practice Training in Spanish can be accessed at:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/certificate-courses/gcp-training-spanish/
Website visitors will also find a short demo of the training which is freely available on the course dedicated page and does not require a registration.
The new GCP course in Spanish is a lovely addition to the growing portfolio of Pharma Lessons. The company hopes to add more language versions of the popular training in the near future.
Contact
Alex Vasic
www.pharmalessons.com
