Tampa Tech Community to Host 3rd Annual Beach Cleanup
Dunedin, FL, January 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Tampa Bay tech community will once again join forces to protect the local environment at the 3rd annual “Tampa Tech Beach Cleanup 3.0,” taking place Saturday, January 11, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Dunedin Causeway.
This community-driven event, brought to you by the Salty Soul Foundation, aims to remove trash and debris from the Dunedin Causeway, preserving the natural beauty of the area and protecting marine life. Volunteers from local tech companies, organizations, and the general public are encouraged to participate.
“We are thrilled to host the 3rd annual Tampa Tech Beach Cleanup,” said John Helms, Executive Director, Salty Soul Foundation. “This event showcases the commitment of the Tampa Bay tech community to environmental stewardship and provides a tangible way for us to give back to the beautiful coastal environment we all enjoy.”
The Tampa Tech Beach Cleanup 3.0 is made possible by the generous sponsorship of leading technology companies, including:
ConnectWise
INFIMA Security
KnowBe4
PHIN Security
Proofpoint
“We are proud to support the Tampa Tech Beach Cleanup and the important work of the Salty Soul Foundation,” said Joel Cahill, CEO, INFIMA Security. “Protecting our environment is a shared responsibility, and we are committed to making a positive impact in the community.”
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Location: Dunedin Causeway
Hosted by: Salty Soul Foundation
Sponsored by: ConnectWise, INFIMA Security, KnowBe4, PHIN Security, Proofpoint
Volunteers are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes and bring reusable water bottles. Trash bags, gloves, and other cleanup supplies will be provided.
About Salty Soul Foundation:
Salty Soul Foundation was founded in 2017 by John and Mary Helms, originally from the Mississippi Delta. Together, they founded Salty Soul Foundation with the mission of preserving the natural beauty and integrity of our beaches and oceans.
The idea for Salty Soul Foundation came about when John and Mary were out at the beach one day and they saw how much trash was out there. They were shocked and saddened by the amount of trash, and they knew that they had to do something to help. They decided to start a non-profit organization that would focus on cleaning up beaches and educating people about the importance of protecting our oceans.
Salty Soul Foundation has been very successful since it was founded. They have removed over 30,000 pounds of trash from beaches in Florida and California. They have also educated over 6,000 people about the importance of protecting our beaches and oceans at local cleanups.
Contact:
John Helms
john@saltysoulfoundation.org
