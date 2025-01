SottoPelle® Recognizes Kacey McGuire, FPA-APRN, NP-C for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients

Paris, IL, January 03, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Kacey McGuire, FPA-APRN, NP-C has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since March 2024.Kacey McGuire is a Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner in family practice for 5 years and most recently in functional/aesthetic medicine. She graduated from Indiana State University in 2010, then again in 2018. She is passionate about using a holistic approach to help patients feel their best. Kacey is excited to offer the SottoPelle® pellet therapy method to her patients to promote a life full of energy and vitality.Provider Information:Kacey McGuire, FPA-APRN, NP-CRevive Health & Wellness614 North Main StreetParis, IL 61944(217) 264-6132https://revivehealthandwellness.coCompany Information:SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.comHormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.