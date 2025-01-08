Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Presidio Doors, LLC. and First Impression Ironworks
Austin, TX, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Presidio Doors, LLC & First Impression Ironworks. The transaction represents a strategic expansion for First Impression Ironworks as they work to achieve scale through acquisitions and continue to expand their geographical presence.
Presidio Doors, LLC, based in Austin, TX, is a designer, distributor, and installer of custom steel windows and doors. The company offers a range of customizable steel products, including thermally broken and galvanized options and various hardware and glass choices. Presidio is also an authorized dealer for Sierra Pacific and Weather Shield, providing more affordable alternatives to high-end steel products with wood, vinyl, and aluminum options.
First Impression Ironworks is a leading designer, manufacturer, and installer of custom iron security doors, entry doors, and iron & wood gates in the U.S. Each door and gate is crafted from the highest quality materials, using 100% American-made steel. Their custom-designed steel doors, gates, and railings enhance the security and beauty of any home, with options tailored to fit both style and budget. For over 22 years, every piece from First Impression Ironworks has been built to exact measurements, engineered for durability, and installed to increase the home's value. The company's products, including steel security doors, iron railings, and iron & wood gates, are created with over two decades of expert design and craftsmanship.
"We're excited to witness the continued growth of both parties as they move into the new year. On behalf of the Benchmark International Team, we wish them a smooth transition and a prosperous year ahead." – Jeffrey Garza, Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
