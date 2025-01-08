New Hope for Couples Trying to Conceive: Ovarium Conception Kit Study Offers 52% Pregnancy Rate

Women-owned company Ovarium Conception invents and patents an all natural conception cup as a hormone-free, at-home option for those trying to conceive. Recent observational study reveals a 52% pregnancy rate using the Ovarium Conception Kit, rivaling pregnancy rates for more invasive medical procedures such as IUI and IVF.