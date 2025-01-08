New Hope for Couples Trying to Conceive: Ovarium Conception Kit Study Offers 52% Pregnancy Rate
Women-owned company Ovarium Conception invents and patents an all natural conception cup as a hormone-free, at-home option for those trying to conceive. Recent observational study reveals a 52% pregnancy rate using the Ovarium Conception Kit, rivaling pregnancy rates for more invasive medical procedures such as IUI and IVF.
Enfield, CT, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ovarium Conception, a women-owned company dedicated to offering natural, hormone-free fertility solutions, is excited to share the results of an observational study conducted on its Ovarium Conception Kit. The study revealed a 52% pregnancy rate among participants, a figure that not only rivals, but in many cases, surpasses the success rates of traditional assisted reproductive technologies (ARTs), including technologies used in fertility clinics.
To put this in perspective, the success rates for widely-used ART methods such a intrauterine insemination (IUI) generally range from 10-20% per cycle, while invitro fertilization has success rates that can reach up to 40% per cycle. These figures can fluctuate depending on factors like the woman's age, health and the specific fertility clinic. The Ovarium Conception Kit's performance rate of 52% challenges the norms and offers an alternative, non-invasive and cost-effective alternative for individuals and couples looking to expand their families.
The Ovarium Conception Kit is designed as a comprehensive fertility solution that empowers couples to try for a baby in the comfort of their own home. The Kit includes two different sizes of patented silicone conception cups, FDA cleared fertility (sperm) friendly lubrication, and easy-to-use pregnancy and ovulation test strips. The patented conception cups work by placing sperm closer to the cervix during the fertile window, enhancing the chances of the sperm meeting the egg. One of the key benefits of this system is that the silicone cups can safely be worn without leakage for up to 12 hours, giving a maximum amount of sperm a prolonged period to reach the egg, which increases the chances of successful fertilization.
What makes this solution particularly attractive is that it is completely hormone-free, BPA-free, latex-free, gluten-free and vegan. These attributes reflect Ovarium Conception's commitment to supporting natural, healthy reproductive choices. The Kit is designed with both the convenience and well-being of the user in mind, allowing individuals and couples to take control of their fertility journeys without the need for invasive procedures, medications or costly treatments.
Nichole Whitcomb, Chief Operating Officer of Ovarium Conception, expressed her excitement over the study's results: "These findings are truly groundbreaking, not just for us as a company but for individuals and couples around the world. The Ovarium Conception Kit is offering a revolutionary new way to conceive - and for many, it's the answer they have been searching for. The fact that this innovative solution is proving so successful gives us immense hope, and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it's having on the lives of those who've struggled with infertility. We're not only helping people conceive but also empowering them with greater control over their reproductive health."
Ovarium Conception's dedication to improving fertility solutions goes beyond the success of the Ovarium Conception Kit. The company is focused on ongoing innovation, research and community engagement to ensure that all individuals, regardless of their reproductive challenges, have access to safe, natural and effective fertility solutions.
As the study continues to resonate with the fertility community, Ovarium Conception stands at the forefront of the movement that is redefining how individuals and couples approach conception. By providing a hormone-free, accessible and empowering option, the Ovarium Conception Kit is helping pave the way for more hopeful, successful journeys to parenthood. Learn more at www.ovariumconception.com.
