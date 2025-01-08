Blades Direct is Excited to Announce the Hiring of Benjamin Casura
Blades Direct is excited to announce the hiring of Benjamin Casura. Ben Casura has been appointed as the new National Sales Manager at Blades Direct.
Coconut Creek, FL, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- www.bladesdirect.net
Blades Direct is the leading construction tools and equipment suppliers and one of the largest online and direct to business companies in North America.
A graduate from Minnesota State University (2006), with a degree in communications and marketing. Ben has extensive business, sales, and customers service experience and will be joining Blades Direct after nearly a decade of related industry experience working at PaveTech, currently owned and known as Probst Handling Equipment, where Ben worked as a Regional Manager overseeing such things as trade show management, social media management, training and onboarding, graphic design, as well as advertising and promotions.
Ben will utilize his extensive experience to oversee Blades Direct’s global tradeshow events as well as tasked at managing national accounts. Ben will contribute to Blades Direct industry leading social media presence, national promotions, and managing many of Blades Direct’s current industry relationships and managing new relationships. Ben will travel nationally to offer his expertise in Blades Direct full tools and equipment lines, as well as make himself available to speak at industry events.
Ben is extremely excited about joining the Blades Direct family and looking forward to adding value and growth to a trailblazing company and industry leader.
Ben’s vision includes growing overall sales, expanding our product catalog and assist scaling Blades Direct internationally. Ben will be based at Blades Direct Midwest offices located in Burnsville, Minnesota.
Founded in 2011, Blades Direct services the construction and contractors' industries. As an industry leader, we are on the forefront for innovative and cutting-edge technology with the latest advancement in the construction industry, diamond tools and equipment lines. Blades Direct is also an equipment supplier that carries a broad range of premium Diamond Blades, Saw Blades, Saws, Mixers, Compaction Equipment, Dustless Technologies, Concrete Finishing Equipment, Safety Accessories, Polishing Equipment, and other numerous cutting tools and equipment. Blades Direct is a premium supplier of premium brands and premium products. Their products are designed for industrial and commercial use and are made of the highest quality materials.
Robert Silverstone president of Blades Direct says, "We are very lucky and excited to have Ben on board. Ben is going to help implement many great changes which will allow blades direct to continue to grow and service our customers at the next level."
For more information, visit www.BladesDirect.net or call toll free at 1-855-2BLADES (855-225-2337).
Contact
Eric Gervais
