Black Belt Community Foundation 2025 Arts and Community Grants Cycle Kicks Off New Year
Selma, AL, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) is pleased to announce the launch of its 2025 Arts and Community Grants Cycle which opened on January 7, 2025. The foundation is offering arts grants ranging from $500 to $3,500 to support arts organizations across BBCF's 12-county service area which includes Bullock, Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter and Wilcox counties in Alabama's Black Belt region and community grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 to support community-based organizations and non-profits in the BBCF service area.
Grant applications are being accepted through the foundation's online portal, accessible via BBCF's website here: https://www.blackbeltfound.org/2025grants. The application period closes on January 24, 2025, at noon.
To ensure successful participation, BBCF will host mandatory virtual workshops for organizations new to BBCF arts and community granting (who have not applied before) or those unfamiliar with the online grant system. These Zoom sessions are scheduled for January 14 and 16, 2025, with both days offering the convenience of a morning session at 11am and an evening session at 6pm (CENTRAL TIMEs).
“BBCF is excited to kick off the new year with another Arts and Community Grants Cycle. We’ve improved and streamlined our team’s technology to offer the most efficient turn-around experience for applicants ever. Our online workshops should allow for more accessibility and inclusion to arts and community grants funding applicants, and we are proud to say that our team, as usual, stands ready to work one-by-one with our applicants as needed for the best process to all. Having the process earlier in the year with faster funding decisions for the applicants, puts our Black Belt arts and community partners in a better position for implementing their 2025 project goals in impacting community,” said Felecia Lucky, BBCF President.
Following the application deadline, proposals will undergo a comprehensive review process culminating in the BBCF Board’s approval by mid-March of 2025. All applicants will be notified of results promptly thereafter.
The grant cycle will culminate in an Arts Grants and Community Grants Awards Ceremony scheduled for May 3, 2025, celebrating the achievements and contributions of grant recipients.
Key Dates:
• January 7, 2025: Grant Cycle Opened
• January 14 & 16, 2025: Virtual Grant Seekers Workshops (11AM/6PM sessions, each day)
Meeting Zoom Links: https://www.blackbeltfound.org/2025grants.
• January 24, 2025: Applications Due (12:00 PM)
• Mid-March grants decisions notifications to applicants
• May 3, 2025: Arts Grants and Community Grants Awards Ceremony
All questions regarding the 2025 Arts Grants Cycle should be directed to Arts Program Director Aaron Head at ahead@blackbeltfound.org or call 334.874.1126 (office),or 334.419.0743 (mobile). All questions regarding the Community Grants Cycle should be directed to Samantha Ledbetter, Community Engagement Director, at: sledbetter@blackbeltfound.org, 334.874.1126 (office) | 334-419-0984 (mobile).
Daron Harris
256-592-9153
https://blackbeltfound.org/arts/
