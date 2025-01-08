Top Rated PEO, INFINITI HR, Announces Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of Its New Office in Columbia, Maryland, on January 28, 2025
Columbia, MD, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leading human resources outsourcing firm, INFINITI HR is celebrating its move and commitment to bringing nearly 100 jobs to Howard County, Maryland by hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening event on January 28 2025.
INFINITI HR, a leading provider of human resources solutions, has moved – and is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters at 9160 Guilford Rd. in Columbia, Maryland. Please join us for a ribbon cutting ceremony in partnership with Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) CEO Jennifer Jones, and the Howard County Chamber of Commerce. Come tour the new space, mingle with INFINITI HR employees and executives, network with community officials and members, enjoy drinks and light refreshments, and more.
The relocation from Montgomery County to Howard County signifies a substantial expansion for INFINITI HR and promises to contribute significantly to the local economy by adding nearly 100 local jobs in the area of HR, payroll, benefits, compliance, and more.
Key Highlights:
1. New Office Acquisition: The new facility spans approximately 40,000 square feet, acquired to support INFINITI HR’s significant business growth and enhance client service to its more than 750 customers nationwide.
2. Job Creation: This expansion will introduce nearly 100 new jobs to Howard County, bolstering the local economy and creating valuable employment opportunities.
3. Co-Working Space Initiative: INFINITI HR is dedicating a portion of the office space to a co-working area. This initiative aims to support local startups, freelancers, and small businesses by fostering a collaborative environment.
4. Strategic Location: The office is strategically located off Guilford Road, offering easy access to major transportation routes and local amenities such as restaurants, shopping centers, and recreational areas, enhancing the overall experience for employees and visitors.
Event Details:
● What: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House
● When: January 28, 2025, 4:00 - 6:00 pm EST
● Where: 9160 Guilford Rd., Columbia, MD 21046
● Attire: Business casual
● Contact: Jinal Contractor, Director of Business Development HCEDA, jcontractor@hceda.org; Sarah Frye, VP of Marketing INFINITI HR, sarah@infinitihr.com
● RSVP link: https://r2ntbawnr5j.typeform.com/to/FeGkYIic.
About INFINITI HR
INFINITI HR is an award winning Certified Professional Employer Organization (PEO.) Ranked ‘Best PEO for Franchises,’ INFINITI HR is the customizable PEO by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs. Businesses of all sizes allocate their employer responsibilities to INFINITI HR for one holistic service designed to reduce total labor cost, mitigate employer liability, and leverage the economies of scale of a large enterprise. The INFINITI HR PEO service may include custom state-specific HR Management, Recruitment, True-Group Master Policies for Workers’ Compensation Insurance, EPLI, Joint-Employer Liability Insurance, Cyber Liability Insurance and access to True-Group Fortune 500® Level Benefits. INFINITI HR is proud to be the preferred supplier to many of the most innovative franchise brands throughout the world. The company’s HR services include:
● Payroll Management: Real-time payroll processing and tax filing.
● Benefits Administration: Management of employee benefits.
● Risk Management: Comprehensive solutions to protect businesses and help them stay compliant.
● Talent Management: End-to-end recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions.
● HR Services: On-demand HR guidance, help with employee handbooks, and more.
For the latest press releases and up-to-date news on human resources outsourcing, visit our website. To learn more about how your organization can benefit from our services, call INFINITI HR at 866-552-7360 or email info@infinitihr.com.
Contact
Sarah Frye
866-552-6360
http://infinitihr.com/
