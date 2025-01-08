Relentless Positivity Mentoring Program (RPM) Expands with Experienced Mentor, “Coach Robert” Dowling
The Relentless Positivity Mentoring Program (RPM) is thrilled to announce its continued growth with the addition of an exceptional new mentor, Robert “Coach Robert” Dowling. With decades of professional and personal experience in coaching, leadership, and mentorship, Coach Robert’s presence marks an exciting chapter for the program.
Huntsville, AL, January 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After retiring from Huntsville’s defense and aerospace industry in 2024 following an impressive 38-year career, Coach Robert turned his focus to his lifelong passions—sports, fitness, and youth mentorship. Raised in the small town of Opp, AL, he cultivated a love for sports, playing everything from football to tennis. His dedication to teamwork and perseverance carried him to Auburn University, where he walked on to the football team and became part of the 1983 SEC Championship team alongside Bo Jackson.
Coach Robert’s coaching journey began at Bob Jones High School as a volunteer football coach and extended to neighborhood youth teams, where he earned the beloved title “Coach Robert.” For him, coaching isn’t about wins and losses—it’s about creating lasting memories and helping kids overcome challenges to build confidence, resilience, and success.
Beyond the sports field, Coach Robert’s dedication to serving others is unparalleled. He has directed church choirs, mentored youth in Sunday School, and volunteered with adults with cognitive disabilities for over 20 years. His leadership extends to his role on the Board for The Bullpen Foundation, a local nonprofit promoting youth sports participation.
RPM founder Joe Martin expressed his excitement about Coach Robert joining the team: “Coach Robert embodies everything RPM stands for—relentless positivity, mentorship, and unwavering support for our youth. His experience, heart, and dedication will undoubtedly make a profound impact on the lives of our participants.”
The Relentless Positivity Mentoring Program provides one-on-one fitness-based mentoring sessions for youth aged 10-14. With a mission to build confidence, resilience, and self-esteem, RPM’s tailored approach fosters meaningful relationships between mentors and mentees, creating a safe and encouraging environment for growth.
About RPM:
Relentless Positivity Mentoring (RPM) empowers kids aged 10-14 through fitness-based mentoring. By focusing on confidence, self-esteem, and physical activity, RPM aims to create lasting positive impacts on the lives of young people in Huntsville and beyond.
Joe Martin
256-468-7146
www.FitAndPositive.com
