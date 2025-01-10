Quidgest International Observatory Reveals Trends of AI in Digital Transformation
Lisboa, Portugal, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Quidgest, a multinational of Portuguese origin and a pioneer in using AI for automatic software generation, kicks off the year by unveiling the findings of its first International Observatory, dedicated to studying and evaluating the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the digital transformation of organizations and society.
The Observatory gathers perspectives from 35 countries (45% participants from Portugal and 55% from other nations*) on the impact of digital transformation across various sectors, industries, professions, age groups, cultural realities, and levels of technological development. “The aim is not just to understand the new tools but to identify the main actors of digital transformation, the existing barriers within organizations, and how human skills need to evolve. And, of course, to analyze the weight of local technology in the global landscape, using Portugal as a case study,” says Cristina Marinhas, CEO of Quidgest, about the goals that inspired the Observatory.
Packed with data and strategic reflections, enriched by 51 annotated charts and 24 key trends for the future, this Observatory is a must-read for anyone looking not only to stay informed but also to understand, decide, and lead the ongoing digital transformation.
*South Africa, Germany, Angola, Armenia, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cape Verde, Canada, China, Colombia, Comoros, Spain, United States of America, Finland, France, India, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Kenya, Luxembourg, Mexico, Mozambique, New Zealand, Netherlands, Poland, United Kingdom, Senegal, Sweden, Switzerland, and Uruguay.
The Observatory gathers perspectives from 35 countries (45% participants from Portugal and 55% from other nations*) on the impact of digital transformation across various sectors, industries, professions, age groups, cultural realities, and levels of technological development. “The aim is not just to understand the new tools but to identify the main actors of digital transformation, the existing barriers within organizations, and how human skills need to evolve. And, of course, to analyze the weight of local technology in the global landscape, using Portugal as a case study,” says Cristina Marinhas, CEO of Quidgest, about the goals that inspired the Observatory.
Packed with data and strategic reflections, enriched by 51 annotated charts and 24 key trends for the future, this Observatory is a must-read for anyone looking not only to stay informed but also to understand, decide, and lead the ongoing digital transformation.
*South Africa, Germany, Angola, Armenia, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cape Verde, Canada, China, Colombia, Comoros, Spain, United States of America, Finland, France, India, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Kenya, Luxembourg, Mexico, Mozambique, New Zealand, Netherlands, Poland, United Kingdom, Senegal, Sweden, Switzerland, and Uruguay.
Contact
QuidgestContact
Bruna Ferreira
+351 213870563
quidgest.com/
Bruna Ferreira
+351 213870563
quidgest.com/
Categories