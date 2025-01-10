V.Two Expands Latin American Presence with Acquisition of Agave Lab
Santa Ana, CA, January 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- V.Two (www.vtwo.co), a leader in digital business building and AI-driven solutions, has acquired Agave Lab (www.agavelab.com), a prominent digital incubator and development firm based in Guadalajara, Mexico. This acquisition strengthens V.Two’s footprint in Latin America and reinforces its position as a global leader in building and scaling digital businesses.
“We’re excited to expand in Latin America through our partnership with Agave Lab,” said Chris Antonius, CEO of V.Two. “Andy and his team bring invaluable expertise in incubating and growing digital ventures. This collaboration aligns with our vision to accelerate digital transformation across Latin America and create a hub for innovation and growth.”
Agave Lab, known for its agility and innovation, has a proven track record of launching successful start-ups in emerging markets. Its expertise aligns with V.Two’s mission to transform ideas into impactful, scalable solutions.
Guadalajara, renowned as Mexico’s Silicon Valley, offers V.Two unparalleled access to top-tier talent, a vibrant start-up ecosystem, and a growing network of tech innovators. This acquisition reflects V.Two’s commitment to expanding its global reach and driving innovation across diverse markets.
“This partnership is a perfect fit,” said Andy Kiefer, Founder of Agave Lab. “Joining V.Two allows us to scale our vision of building transformative digital businesses on a global level. Together, we’re poised to make a significant impact across industries.”
The integration is already underway, combining the strengths of both teams to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions for clients worldwide. V.Two welcomes inquiries from partners, media, and innovators eager to learn more about this transformative collaboration.
About V.Two
V.Two (www.vtwo.co) is a global leader in creating and scaling digital businesses. Focused on innovation, agility, and transformative impact, V.Two partners with clients to deliver industry-leading solutions.
About Agave Lab
Agave Lab (www.agavelab.com), based in Guadalajara, Mexico, is a pioneering digital incubator specializing in scalable ventures in emerging markets. Its expertise and innovation have driven the growth of digital businesses globally.
