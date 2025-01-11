Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Gunboat International and Grand Large Yachting
Wanchese, NC, January 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Gunboat International and Grand Large Yachting.
Founded in 2002 in Wanchese, North Carolina, Gunboat International is renowned for its race-inspired, ultra-high-end catamarans that sail faster than the wind. By applying Grand Prix race boat technology to world-class cruising catamarans, Gunboat revolutionized the sailing industry with exceptional speed, comfort, and style.The innovative American brand has captivated generations of sailors with its visionary designs.
Grand Large Yachting, established in 2003 by Xavier Desmarest and Stéphan Constance, is a French company specializing in developing, producing, and marketing monohull sailboats, multihulls, and professional maritime vessels. With a focus on safety, serenity, and support at every cruising stage, the Grand Large Yachting Group operates five shipyards and two service companies across France and the United States.
Since acquiring Gunboat International in 2016, Grand Large Yachting has seamlessly integrated over 20 years of Gunboat expertise with the unmatched skills of French offshore sailing legends and boatbuilders. This collaboration has produced cutting-edge designs that continue to push the boundaries of performance and luxury in the sailing world.
“We were pleased to be able to make the cross-border introduction here after running a truly global search for the small number of potential buyers qualified to continue the racing success of Gunboat and take this luxury product to a much border base of clientele,”stated Benchmark International Managing Director Clinton Johnston
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
