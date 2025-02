Bolstering International Partnerships & Collaboration to Sustain Global Aviation Dominance at the Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit

Huntsville, AL, February 06, 2025 --( PR.com )-- The Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit is quicky approaching in 2 short weeks. The 2025 Summit will convene senior leaders from across U.S. military services, DoD, international partners, acquisition authorities, & industry for a joint service discussion on strategies, initiatives, and emerging capabilities critical for equipping and sustaining the future aviation force.The Summit features a panel discussion with senior international military leaders to address “Bolstering International Partnerships & Collaboration to Sustain Global Aviation Dominance.” The panelists will delve into operational challenges, expanding training and large-scale exercises, modernization priorities, utilizing innovative technological capabilities, and bolstering combat air capabilities to sustain air supremacy in future combat operations.Moderator:MG (Ret.) Kenneth T. Royar, USA (Confirmed) VP & Program Integration Lead, TextronPanelists:· Keith Bethell (Confirmed) Director, General Air, Defence Equipment & Support- UK MoD· Colonel Yuka Nakazato (Confirmed) Air & Space Attaché, Embassy of Japan to the United States· Major General Cezary Wisniewski (Confirmed) Deputy General Commander, Polish Armed ForcesActive US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://aviation.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.