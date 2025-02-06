Enhancing Strike Capabilities in a Highly Contested Battlespace at the Joint Fires Summit
Joint Fires community to convene on February 26-27 in Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 4th Annual Joint Fires Summit will convene senior leaders from across the military services, federal government, combatant commands, acquisition authorities, industry, and academia to discuss how they are jointly working toward fielding next-gen, surface-to-surface precision fires that will significantly increase range, effects, and lethality over current systems. Senior-level speakers will explore the technologies necessary to advance weapons systems across the Joint Force, as well as current efforts to field cutting edge fires capabilities.
The Summit will be held at the Jackson Center in Huntsville, AL, where the joint fires community will address how enemy forces are continuing to bolster their air and missile defense capabilities with a direct effect for the U.S. military to advance their technologies. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Combatant Commands and key acquisition authorities about critical programs and systems being tested and integrated to create a more interoperable, common operating picture.
2025 Confirmed Speakers
· · Lt Gen Michael Lutton, USAF, Deputy Commander, Air Force Global Strike Command, Deputy Commander, Air Forces Strategic-Air, U.S. Strategic Command
· · MG Frank Lozano, USA, PEO Missiles and Space
· · MG John Rafferty, USA, Commanding General - 56th Artillery Command, U.S. Army Europe & Africa
· · MajGen Daniel Shipley, USMC, Deputy Commander, USMC Forces Pacific
· · BG Rory Crooks, USA, Director, Long Range Precision Fires CFT, Army Futures Command
· · COL Glenn Henke, USA, ADA Commandant & Chief of Air Defense Artillery, Deputy Commander, U.S. Army FCoE and Fort Sill, OK
· · COL Michael Englis, USA, Army Capabilities Manager, Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill
· · Chris Grassano, SES, Director, Armaments Center, U.S. Army DEVCOM
· · Col Jarrod Stoutenborough USMC, Commanding Officer, Fort Sill Marine School of Fires and Home of Marine Artillery
· · Robert Sotelo, Deputy Chief, Joint Fires Division, USINDOPACOM J32
· · Shannon Clark, Head of Defense Growth, Palantir Technologies
· · Tom Keane, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Anduril
2025 Topics of Discussion
· Ensuring a Lethal, Modernized and Survivable Fires Force That is Prepared for the Evolving Nature of Global Conflicts
· Delivering Advanced Capabilities Such as the Joint Fires Network to Help Bolster Deterrence in the INDOPACOM AOR
· Building Missile Defense Capacity With Urgency to Help Spearhead Army Modernization Efforts
· Driving the Development of the JTIC2S to Help Provide Fires Targeting Capability and a Joint Fires Targeting Common Operational Pictures Across Forces
· Fielding Emerging Commercial Technologies to Address USMC Capability Gaps for Loitering Munitions and Fires Capabilities
· Providing Strategic Deterrence, Global Strike, and Combat Support to Increase USAF Fires Capabilities
· Leading Army Initiatives Toward Improving the Strength and Agility of Field Artillery Systems & Munitions to Deliver More Precise, Punishing Effects on the Future Battlefield
· Enabling Higher Capability at a Lower Cost: Revamping DoD’s Foreign Military Sales Process to Balance Speed, Efficiency, and Technology Security
DSI is still welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or 201.987.1803.
Active US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Joint Fires Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://fires.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077
