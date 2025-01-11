KSW Adds Two Lawyers to the Partnership
KSW Lawyers is thrilled to have Kanchan K. Dhahan and Aman S. Bindra join the partnership effective January 1, 2025.
Surrey, Canada, January 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- KSW Lawyers, a leading law firm in the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland, is pleased to announce Kanchan K. Dhahan and Aman S. Bindra have joined the firm’s partnership.
“I’m proud to be joining the partnership of KSW Lawyers and look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the firm,” says family lawyer Kanchan K. Dhahan.
Kanchan has been with the firm since 2022 and has practiced law since 2012. As the founder and head of the KSW Family Law Group, Kanchan is an accomplished litigator with experience in all areas of family law and all levels of court in BC. Kanchan’s commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed, as she was recognized as a Leading Practitioner “Lawyer to Watch” by the Canadian Lexpert Directory in 2023. A longtime resident of the Lower Mainland, Kanchan currently resides with her family in Surrey.
“I am grateful to have the opportunity to continue working hard for our clients in my new role as partner,” says business and real estate lawyer Aman S. Bindra.
Having joined KSW Lawyers in 2022, Aman has already made a big impact at the firm. He was recognized in the 2024 and 2025 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada™ publication for his work in real estate, commercial leasing, and corporate law and including numerous multi-million-dollar real estate deals and transactions across the province. Aman is committed to serving his community, as demonstrated by his volunteer work with the Banking and Real Estate sections of the Canadian Bar Association and serving as a Director of the South Asian Bar Association. As a life-long BC resident, Aman takes pride in providing support and mentorship to the communities where he grew up. Alongside his work as a lawyer, he is also an Instructor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, Real Estate Division, sharing his knowledge and experience with the next generation.
“We are delighted to have both Kanchan and Aman join the firm’s group of partners,” said Peter McCrank, partner at KSW Lawyers. “We trust the diverse knowledge and experience that Kanchan and Aman bring to our partnership will be instrumental in the firm’s continued growth and success Congratulations, Kanchan and Aman!”
KSW Lawyers was founded in 1973 and represents individual and corporate clients across a wide variety of practice areas. We have office locations in Surrey, South Surrey/White Rock, Abbotsford, Langley and Vancouver, and our lawyers proudly serve clients throughout the Fraser Valley and the Lower Mainland.
To learn more about KSW Lawyers and how we can help you with your legal matters, visit kswlawyers.ca or call 604-591-7321.
“I’m proud to be joining the partnership of KSW Lawyers and look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the firm,” says family lawyer Kanchan K. Dhahan.
Kanchan has been with the firm since 2022 and has practiced law since 2012. As the founder and head of the KSW Family Law Group, Kanchan is an accomplished litigator with experience in all areas of family law and all levels of court in BC. Kanchan’s commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed, as she was recognized as a Leading Practitioner “Lawyer to Watch” by the Canadian Lexpert Directory in 2023. A longtime resident of the Lower Mainland, Kanchan currently resides with her family in Surrey.
“I am grateful to have the opportunity to continue working hard for our clients in my new role as partner,” says business and real estate lawyer Aman S. Bindra.
Having joined KSW Lawyers in 2022, Aman has already made a big impact at the firm. He was recognized in the 2024 and 2025 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada™ publication for his work in real estate, commercial leasing, and corporate law and including numerous multi-million-dollar real estate deals and transactions across the province. Aman is committed to serving his community, as demonstrated by his volunteer work with the Banking and Real Estate sections of the Canadian Bar Association and serving as a Director of the South Asian Bar Association. As a life-long BC resident, Aman takes pride in providing support and mentorship to the communities where he grew up. Alongside his work as a lawyer, he is also an Instructor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, Real Estate Division, sharing his knowledge and experience with the next generation.
“We are delighted to have both Kanchan and Aman join the firm’s group of partners,” said Peter McCrank, partner at KSW Lawyers. “We trust the diverse knowledge and experience that Kanchan and Aman bring to our partnership will be instrumental in the firm’s continued growth and success Congratulations, Kanchan and Aman!”
KSW Lawyers was founded in 1973 and represents individual and corporate clients across a wide variety of practice areas. We have office locations in Surrey, South Surrey/White Rock, Abbotsford, Langley and Vancouver, and our lawyers proudly serve clients throughout the Fraser Valley and the Lower Mainland.
To learn more about KSW Lawyers and how we can help you with your legal matters, visit kswlawyers.ca or call 604-591-7321.
Contact
KSW LawyersContact
Darcie Holdsworth
604-591-7321
kswlawyers.ca
Darcie Holdsworth
604-591-7321
kswlawyers.ca
Categories