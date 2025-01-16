SottoPelle® Recognizes Ryan Lew, FNP-BC for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Glendale, CA, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Lew, FNP-BC has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since October 2024.
Ryan Lew, FNP-BC, is the youngest child of the Lew family and is delighted to be joining the Lew Medical team. His journey to become a nurse practitioner started with a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience from Brigham Young University. He worked his way through healthcare starting as a phlebotomist for the American Red Cross, then became a certified nurse assistant (CNA) for Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Huntington Hospital. Ryan then received his Master of Science in Nursing from Western University of Health Sciences and returned to work at Huntington Hospital as a registered nurse (RN) on the oncology unit. He finished his schooling at the Western University of Health Sciences, earning his certificate of Family Nurse Practitioner in Advanced Practice Nursing.
Ryan is a board-certified family nurse practitioner interested in mental health and health equity. With this focus, Ryan is excited to introduce the use of Quantitative Electroencephalogram (qEEG) and Neurofeedback to Lew Medical. This therapy maps an individual's brain waves to treat various mental health conditions and improve peak performance. Outside of the workplace, you will find him playing basketball and tennis, finding the best foods to eat, listening to podcasts, and spending time with family and friends. He is happily married to his charming wife, Crysta. Together, they wrangle their extremely energetic two-year-old boy, Jeremy, and are expecting a baby girl this year!
