Child Care Aware of Missouri Hosts Leadership Development Event
Nonprofit offers in-person Live2Lead simulcast developed by John Maxwell Enterprises.
St. Louis, MO, January 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) will hold its fifth annual Live2Lead online simulcast on Friday, February 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its headquarters located at 955 Executive Parkway Drive. Registration for the face-to-face rebroadcasting event is $99 per person and includes a box lunch.
The Live2Lead series caters to businesses of all types and sizes looking to enhance their leadership skills. Participants at the in-person event watch the online simulcast and engage in group discussions and team-building activities that foster an environment of inspiration and motivation.
Developed by John Maxwell Enterprises, Live2Lead features renowned industry experts sharing personal development and leadership growth principles. Speakers include leadership expert John C. Maxwell, life coach and motivational speaker Valorie Burton, comedic thought leader and actor Michael Jr., founding partner of the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team Chris Robinson, and 17-time bestselling author and keynote speaker Jon Gordon.
According to CCAMO CEO Robin Phillips, her nonprofit is “thoroughly prepared to host this event as every CCAMO leadership team member has completed the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team program, which teaches skills in leadership development, coaching, speaking, and training.”
Founded in 1999, Child Care Aware of Missouri is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options.
For more information about the Live2Lead event, call (314) 535-1458.
