Connell Elected Partner at Woods Aitken
Lincoln, NE, January 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Woods Aitken is delighted to announce that Ashley H. Connell has been elected a partner in the Firm. The election was effective January 1, 2025.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ashley to the partnership,” said Pam Bourne, a managing partner at Woods Aitken. “Ashley is an exceptional attorney and has demonstrated partner-quality leadership in her attitude, work product, and service to our clients.”
Connell is a member of the Firm’s labor and employment practice group where she represents public and private employers in all areas of labor and employment law, focusing on preventative assistance and counseling. Connell defends employers against claims of discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination claims under Title VII, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act; non-compete and unfair competition disputes; and wage and hour collective actions under the Fair Labor Standards Act and state wage and hour laws.
Connell also assists and advises clients in developing human resources policies and procedures and provides training to employers on various human resources issues to prevent employment disputes before they occur.
Connell received her J.D. with highest distinction from the University of Nebraska College of Law.
Founded in 1921, Woods Aitken works with clients ranging from individuals and local organizations to regional businesses and national corporations. Our approach to providing legal services is built on vast knowledge and experience, practical guidance, and long-term client success. Woods Aitken has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit: www.woodsaitken.com.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ashley to the partnership,” said Pam Bourne, a managing partner at Woods Aitken. “Ashley is an exceptional attorney and has demonstrated partner-quality leadership in her attitude, work product, and service to our clients.”
Connell is a member of the Firm’s labor and employment practice group where she represents public and private employers in all areas of labor and employment law, focusing on preventative assistance and counseling. Connell defends employers against claims of discrimination, retaliation, and wrongful termination claims under Title VII, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, and the Age Discrimination in Employment Act; non-compete and unfair competition disputes; and wage and hour collective actions under the Fair Labor Standards Act and state wage and hour laws.
Connell also assists and advises clients in developing human resources policies and procedures and provides training to employers on various human resources issues to prevent employment disputes before they occur.
Connell received her J.D. with highest distinction from the University of Nebraska College of Law.
Founded in 1921, Woods Aitken works with clients ranging from individuals and local organizations to regional businesses and national corporations. Our approach to providing legal services is built on vast knowledge and experience, practical guidance, and long-term client success. Woods Aitken has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit: www.woodsaitken.com.
Contact
Woods Aitken LLPContact
Lindsay Pape
(402) 437-8553
www.woodsaitken.com
Lindsay Pape
(402) 437-8553
www.woodsaitken.com
Categories