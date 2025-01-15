GoBuzzMe Launches to Simplify Lead Management and Advertising for Small Businesses
GoBuzzMe, a new platform for small businesses, simplifies lead management and advertising. Designed for service-based industries like spas, roofing, and plumbing, it offers tools to capture leads, schedule appointments, and run targeted ad campaigns. With features like live agent support, real-time alerts, and a user-friendly ad platform, GoBuzzMe helps businesses grow without the complexity. Visit GoBuzzMe.com to learn more.
Fair Lawn, NJ, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GoBuzzMe (gobuzzme.com), a new platform designed to streamline lead management and advertising for small businesses, is now live. The platform provides tools to help businesses in service-based industries such as spas, roofing, and plumbing effectively generate and manage customer connections.
GoBuzzMe offers a one-stop solution for capturing leads, scheduling appointments, and running targeted advertising campaigns, ensuring small business owners can focus on growth without the complexity.
“Our goal with GoBuzzMe is to empower small businesses by simplifying the process of managing leads and running effective ad campaigns,” said Erezziko, a representative of GoBuzzMe. “We aim to remove the barriers many businesses face when trying to connect with customers.”
Key Features of GoBuzzMe
Effortless Lead Management: Businesses can capture leads from forms, emails, phone calls, and ads, all integrated into a seamless system.
Live Agent Support: The platform allows businesses to hire live agents to manage leads via chat or email, ensuring no opportunity is missed.
DIY Advertising Tools: Users can create and run targeted ad campaigns, including those on platforms like Facebook, using intuitive tools.
Real-Time Alerts: Notifications ensure businesses are informed of new leads as they arrive, enabling immediate follow-ups.
Appointment Scheduling: A built-in booking system simplifies connecting with clients.
Advertising Simplified
GoBuzzMe also includes a dedicated advertising section where businesses can:
Design and launch ad campaigns tailored to their specific audiences.
Track performance metrics to refine strategies and maximize ROI.
“At GoBuzzMe, we’ve created tools that are user-friendly and accessible, so even those without marketing experience can build successful campaigns,” said Erezziko.
Who Can Benefit?
The platform is ideal for small businesses seeking to expand their customer base, particularly in service-based industries such as spas, roofing, plumbing, and more. With its comprehensive toolkit, GoBuzzMe empowers businesses to effectively advertise, engage with leads, and convert them into loyal customers.
For more information, visit GoBuzzMe.com.
GoBuzzMe offers a one-stop solution for capturing leads, scheduling appointments, and running targeted advertising campaigns, ensuring small business owners can focus on growth without the complexity.
“Our goal with GoBuzzMe is to empower small businesses by simplifying the process of managing leads and running effective ad campaigns,” said Erezziko, a representative of GoBuzzMe. “We aim to remove the barriers many businesses face when trying to connect with customers.”
Key Features of GoBuzzMe
Effortless Lead Management: Businesses can capture leads from forms, emails, phone calls, and ads, all integrated into a seamless system.
Live Agent Support: The platform allows businesses to hire live agents to manage leads via chat or email, ensuring no opportunity is missed.
DIY Advertising Tools: Users can create and run targeted ad campaigns, including those on platforms like Facebook, using intuitive tools.
Real-Time Alerts: Notifications ensure businesses are informed of new leads as they arrive, enabling immediate follow-ups.
Appointment Scheduling: A built-in booking system simplifies connecting with clients.
Advertising Simplified
GoBuzzMe also includes a dedicated advertising section where businesses can:
Design and launch ad campaigns tailored to their specific audiences.
Track performance metrics to refine strategies and maximize ROI.
“At GoBuzzMe, we’ve created tools that are user-friendly and accessible, so even those without marketing experience can build successful campaigns,” said Erezziko.
Who Can Benefit?
The platform is ideal for small businesses seeking to expand their customer base, particularly in service-based industries such as spas, roofing, plumbing, and more. With its comprehensive toolkit, GoBuzzMe empowers businesses to effectively advertise, engage with leads, and convert them into loyal customers.
For more information, visit GoBuzzMe.com.
Contact
Go Buzz MeContact
David Ben
416-837-8505
gobuzzme.com
David Ben
416-837-8505
gobuzzme.com
Categories