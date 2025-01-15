GoBuzzMe Launches to Simplify Lead Management and Advertising for Small Businesses

GoBuzzMe, a new platform for small businesses, simplifies lead management and advertising. Designed for service-based industries like spas, roofing, and plumbing, it offers tools to capture leads, schedule appointments, and run targeted ad campaigns. With features like live agent support, real-time alerts, and a user-friendly ad platform, GoBuzzMe helps businesses grow without the complexity. Visit GoBuzzMe.com to learn more.