AMPP Announces 2025 Annual Service and Technical Awards Winners

Houston, TX, January 15, 2025 --( PR.com )-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, proudly announces the recipients of its 2025 Annual Service and Technical Awards. These prestigious honors will be presented during the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo, scheduled for April 6-10, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.The awards highlight the exceptional achievements of individuals and organizations shaping the future of the corrosion and materials protection industry."The AMPP Service and Technical Awards are a testament to the groundbreaking work and dedication of professionals who are advancing our industry," said Rebecca Griebe, Senior Director of User Experience at AMPP. "This year’s honorees exemplify innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to excellence, inspiring all of us to continue shaping the future of corrosion and materials protection."The 2025 award categories and recipients are as follows:Service and Technical AwardsWillis Whitney Technical Achievement Award: Narasi SridharJoyce Wright Industry Impact Award: Abigail AmuOliver Moghissi Asset Integrity Management Award: Faisal Mohammed Al-Abbas, Tom Pickthall, Hasan SabriElaine Bowman Distinguished Service Award: Evan Bloomfield, Nafiseh Ebrahimi, Manuela Malfanti, Suryani, Harsh ZalaRussell Brannon & John Keane Signature Award: William HedgesChristopher M. Fowler Award for International Cooperation: Roger FrancisEducator Award (in honor of Richard Drisko): Sjon WestreEarly Career Excellence Award; Abdullah M. Al-RatoeeOladis Troconis de Rincón Field Applied Technology Award: Helena Alves, Warren Green, Karthik Krishnan, Nicolas Larche, Christina StewartDistinguished Organization Award: Belzona, BP, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Penspen, PetronasPublications AwardsIvy M. Parker Best Paper in CORROSION Journal: Ryan Katona, Erin Karasz, Rebecca Schalle – A Review of the Governing Factors in Pit-to-Crack Transitions of Metallic StructuresMaterials Performance and CoatingsPro Magazine Award: Michael Winter, et al. – Defining Solvent Free Coatings – A Volatile SubjectFellow HonorRecipients include: David Bastidas, Ronald Bianchetti, Bruce Brown, Tingyue Gu, Julio Maldonado, Roberto Malfanti, Jeremy Moloney, R.G. Pillai, Lee Smith, Dominique Thierry, Mark Wilms, Yu YanAMPP Annual Conference + Expo AwardRecipient: Adsorption of Model Inhibitor Compound Characterized Using Quartz Crystal Microbalance with Dissipation MonitoringProject AwardsOutstanding Engineering in the Area of Materials Protection or RemediationRecipient: OPTI-EX (Who Dat) – Offshore Gulf of MexicoStructure owner: LLOG ExplorationEngineer: Sami Abu-ZahraCommunity Service AwardRecipient: The Way at Laumeier Sculpture Park – Sappington, Missouri, USAStructure Owner: Laumeier Sculpture ParkContractor: Blackline ConstructionApplicator: Coatings UnlimitedCoating material supplier: CarbolineExcellence in Management of a Complex Materials Protection Project – in honor of George CampbellRecipient: Octopus Mountain 160-ft Communication Tower Recoating – Kitsap, Washington USAStructure owner: NAVFACContractor: Site MasterCoating material supplier: Sherwin WilliamsConsultant: DPSIExcellence in Technical Support of Materials Protection SystemsRecipient: Cylindrical Pressure Vessel – La Porte, Texas, USAStructure owner: Belzona HoustonContractor: BHI CoatingsCoating material supplier: Belzona HoustonOutstanding Achievement in Coatings Work in a Fixed Shop Project – in honor of Eric KlineRecipient: Texas Shipyard – Galveston, Texas, USAContractor/applicator: BHI CoatingsCoating material supplier: Belzona HoustonEngineer: Belzona HoustonConsultant: Stefan TrosclairAward recipients will be formally recognized during the Honoree Night, a signature event featuring networking opportunities, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and entertainment. Honorees and their guests will gather in an elegant setting at the Country Music Hall of Fame to celebrate excellence and foster connections within the industry. Tickets are $95 and can be purchased during conference registration at https://ace.ampp.org/registration.“The Honoree Night is a hallmark of the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo, celebrating the industry’s finest,” added Griebe.For more information about the awards and the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo, visit https://ace.ampp.org.About AMPPThe Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 35,000 members in over 140 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org