AMPP Announces 2025 Annual Service and Technical Awards Winners
Houston, TX, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, proudly announces the recipients of its 2025 Annual Service and Technical Awards. These prestigious honors will be presented during the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo, scheduled for April 6-10, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn.
The awards highlight the exceptional achievements of individuals and organizations shaping the future of the corrosion and materials protection industry.
"The AMPP Service and Technical Awards are a testament to the groundbreaking work and dedication of professionals who are advancing our industry," said Rebecca Griebe, Senior Director of User Experience at AMPP. "This year’s honorees exemplify innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to excellence, inspiring all of us to continue shaping the future of corrosion and materials protection."
The 2025 award categories and recipients are as follows:
Service and Technical Awards
Willis Whitney Technical Achievement Award: Narasi Sridhar
Joyce Wright Industry Impact Award: Abigail Amu
Oliver Moghissi Asset Integrity Management Award: Faisal Mohammed Al-Abbas, Tom Pickthall, Hasan Sabri
Elaine Bowman Distinguished Service Award: Evan Bloomfield, Nafiseh Ebrahimi, Manuela Malfanti, Suryani, Harsh Zala
Russell Brannon & John Keane Signature Award: William Hedges
Christopher M. Fowler Award for International Cooperation: Roger Francis
Educator Award (in honor of Richard Drisko): Sjon Westre
Early Career Excellence Award; Abdullah M. Al-Ratoee
Oladis Troconis de Rincón Field Applied Technology Award: Helena Alves, Warren Green, Karthik Krishnan, Nicolas Larche, Christina Stewart
Distinguished Organization Award: Belzona, BP, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Penspen, Petronas
Publications Awards
Ivy M. Parker Best Paper in CORROSION Journal: Ryan Katona, Erin Karasz, Rebecca Schalle – A Review of the Governing Factors in Pit-to-Crack Transitions of Metallic Structures
Materials Performance and CoatingsPro Magazine Award: Michael Winter, et al. – Defining Solvent Free Coatings – A Volatile Subject
Fellow Honor
Recipients include: David Bastidas, Ronald Bianchetti, Bruce Brown, Tingyue Gu, Julio Maldonado, Roberto Malfanti, Jeremy Moloney, R.G. Pillai, Lee Smith, Dominique Thierry, Mark Wilms, Yu Yan
AMPP Annual Conference + Expo Award
Recipient: Adsorption of Model Inhibitor Compound Characterized Using Quartz Crystal Microbalance with Dissipation Monitoring
Project Awards
Outstanding Engineering in the Area of Materials Protection or Remediation
Recipient: OPTI-EX (Who Dat) – Offshore Gulf of Mexico
Structure owner: LLOG Exploration
Engineer: Sami Abu-Zahra
Community Service Award
Recipient: The Way at Laumeier Sculpture Park – Sappington, Missouri, USA
Structure Owner: Laumeier Sculpture Park
Contractor: Blackline Construction
Applicator: Coatings Unlimited
Coating material supplier: Carboline
Excellence in Management of a Complex Materials Protection Project – in honor of George Campbell
Recipient: Octopus Mountain 160-ft Communication Tower Recoating – Kitsap, Washington USA
Structure owner: NAVFAC
Contractor: Site Master
Coating material supplier: Sherwin Williams
Consultant: DPSI
Excellence in Technical Support of Materials Protection Systems
Recipient: Cylindrical Pressure Vessel – La Porte, Texas, USA
Structure owner: Belzona Houston
Contractor: BHI Coatings
Coating material supplier: Belzona Houston
Outstanding Achievement in Coatings Work in a Fixed Shop Project – in honor of Eric Kline
Recipient: Texas Shipyard – Galveston, Texas, USA
Contractor/applicator: BHI Coatings
Coating material supplier: Belzona Houston
Engineer: Belzona Houston
Consultant: Stefan Trosclair
Award recipients will be formally recognized during the Honoree Night, a signature event featuring networking opportunities, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and entertainment. Honorees and their guests will gather in an elegant setting at the Country Music Hall of Fame to celebrate excellence and foster connections within the industry. Tickets are $95 and can be purchased during conference registration at https://ace.ampp.org/registration.
“The Honoree Night is a hallmark of the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo, celebrating the industry’s finest,” added Griebe.
For more information about the awards and the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo, visit https://ace.ampp.org.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 35,000 members in over 140 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Contact
AMPPContact
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
