Insurance Association's Director Announces Senior Travel Programs
Los Angeles, CA, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The latest senior travel deals announced by the long-term care insurance Association include two packages that can save travelers as much as $2,800-per-person.
"Seniors love to travel and they love bargains," shares Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI). The organization posts selected senior travel deals on its website as a benefit for individuals.
The first deal is a 17-day tour to Northern Spain and Portugal. "The special limited-time offer is a $2,500-per-person discount on selected dates in April and May of this year," Slome notes. The second offer is for a 16-day trip to Egypt including a private cruise down the Nile. The savings offer on selected April and May dates is $2,800-per-person.
Slome noted that he took the same tour to Spain and Portugal this past November. "It was a great trip and a wonderful experience that I would heartily recommend," he adds. "The ability for a couple to save $5,000 makes it even more attractive."
To learn more about the latest senior travel deals go to https://www.aaltci.org/senior-travel-deals/.
Jesse Slome is director of the American Association for Long-Term care Insurance and the director emeritus of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. The financial professional is an avid international traveler and blogger who takes at least two internation trips annually.
