5th Annual Assured PNT Summit Announced
GPS and PNT community to convene in Washington, DC, April 23-24 at DSI’s APNT Summit.
Washington, DC, January 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Access to positioning, navigation, and timing services is key to ensuring the proper functioning of military operations and weapons systems as well as civilian critical infrastructures across industries such as transportation, banking, and emergency services. A loss of PNT services would result in billions of dollars of loss and pose a significant national security risk. To support the integration of robust, resilient PNT services across the United States, the 5th Annual Assured PNT Summit will bring together members of the military services, DoD, federal government, industry, and academia in a town-hall style forum for two days of actionable discussion, networking, and technology and service exhibitions.
Attendees at the 2025 Summit will learn how to assure the availability, security, and resiliency of PNT sources for military, civil, and commercial users. While adversaries have advanced their PNT enterprises to be resilient and robust, the United States remains dependent upon a vulnerable GPS system. Further, adversaries continue to spoof, jam, or deny access to PNT services American military and citizens use every day. This generates a strong imperative to strengthen GPS security and integrate alternative and complementary PNT sources for sustained resiliency.
Speakers at the 5th Annual APNT Summit will highlight the need to implement the Protect, Toughen, and Augment (PTA) principle, promote anti-jam and spoofing capabilities, and invest in alternative and complementary technologies to create a resilient PNT enterprise. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage with leaders across the community to learn how the DoD and federal government are accelerating PNT innovation to ensure accurate, secure time and location data.
Topics to be covered include:
- Coordinating PNT Policies and Directives to Align with the DoD’s Strategic Goals
- Testing Operational Effectiveness & Suitability of PNT Systems to Maintain National Security
- Preparing for Great Power Competition by Improving Space Resiliency and Innovation
- Army Priorities for Developing & Fielding Resilient PNT Capabilities
- Going Beyond Space: Adding Resiliency into Our National PNT Infrastructure
- Innovations and Advancements in Anti-Jamming, Spoofing, and Cybersecurity for PNT Solutions
DSI is welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org.
Active-duty US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Assured PNT Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://pnt.dsigroup.org/.
