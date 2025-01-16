AAEON Unveils New, Refined Brand Identity to Reflect Its Commitment to Agility and Innovation
With a refined, modern brand identity and a clear vision for the future, AAEON seeks to demonstrate that it is Always Agile, Always Ahead.
Taipei, Taiwan, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AAEON (stock code: 6579), a global leader in industrial IoT and edge AI computing platforms, today announced that it has undertaken an exciting rebrand to reflect the company’s key values. As part of the initiative, AAEON has worked closely with experts to produce a new logo, brand slogan, and visual identity to encapsulate the company’s dedication to developing innovative products while maintaining its reputation for trusted quality and customer-centric, flexible customization.
Customers and partners will soon notice the refreshed logo and updated design elements on AAEON’s products, packaging, and marketing materials. These changes symbolize AAEON’s continued leadership in creating smart, sustainable platforms for a variety of industries while embodying its new slogan, "Always Agile, Always Ahead."
"With this rebranding, AAEON looks forward to strengthening its position as an agile and innovative partner to both its customers and the industry as a whole.
Founded in 1992 by Mr. Y.S. Chuang, AAEON began its journey with the philosophy guided by the principle that it intended to produce "Excellence in Innovation with a Customer-Centric Approach." After over 30 years of growth, the company has established itself as a global presence in the embedded computing sphere, with recognition illustrated by its elite partner status within the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) and Titanium membership within the Intel IoT Solutions Alliance. The decision to refine its rebranding was a decision to ensure AAEON could continue to evolve in the center of a fast-moving industry while staying true to its core values.
For more information about AAEON’s new look and ongoing commitment to innovation, visit https://www.aaeon.com/en.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
