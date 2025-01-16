Black Diecast Butt Hinge from FDB Panel Fittings
Isleworth, United Kingdom, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce this clean design hinge for external mounting of doors on cabinets and enclosures in industrial environments. These robust hinges are part of the FDB Online ex-stock offering for specialist panel builders and custom enclosure manufacturers working with electrical/electronic controls and distribution equipment. They complement the many other hinge types available along with compatible locks, latches, swinghandles and gasket profile extrusions.
They are manufactured in zinc die with black powder coat and are supplied with integral studs and fixings to permit internal fixing for improved security. The overall hinge length is 52mm, with a 180-deg opening, which allows easy access to equipment for mounting or service.
They are manufactured in zinc die with black powder coat and are supplied with integral studs and fixings to permit internal fixing for improved security. The overall hinge length is 52mm, with a 180-deg opening, which allows easy access to equipment for mounting or service.
Contact
FDB Panel FittingsContact
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/products/101-0168
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/products/101-0168
Categories