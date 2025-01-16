Startup Investor Meet in Nashik: MACCIA Empowering Local Startups with Global Investment Opportunities
On January 10, 2025, CE Shreekant Patil organized a successful Startup Investor Meet in Nashik, Maharashtra, in celebration of National Startup Week. The event, held at the MACCIA office, attracted local entrepreneurs seeking investment. Vice President Shri Sanjay Sonawane led a session providing guidance to startups, with Qatar-based investors Mr. Abhishek Kute and Mr. Pramod present to explore funding opportunities.
Nashik, India, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of National Startup Week (January 10 to 18), the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce Committee Chairman, CE Shreekant Patil, organized a highly successful Startup Investor Meet at the MACCIA Nashik office. The event, held from 11 AM to 6 PM, saw a great turnout of local entrepreneurs eager to secure investment for their innovative startups.
The event kicked off with a detailed session led by Vice President Shri Sanjay Sonawane, who provided valuable guidance to startups from Nashik. These startups, looking to scale their businesses, had the unique opportunity to interact with investors from Qatar. Mr. Abhishek Kute and Mr. Pramod, representatives from a prominent Qatar-based venture capital firm, were present to explore potential investment opportunities in the growing startup landscape of Nashik.
The event served as a platform for Nashik-based startups to present their ideas and seek funding from global investors. This initiative is in line with the vision of CE Shreekant Patil and the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce to establish a robust startup ecosystem in Nashik. MACCIA aims to organize similar events regularly, fostering growth and opportunities for the local startup community.
The Startup Investor Meet proved to be an important step in creating strong connections between local entrepreneurs and international investors, furthering Nashik's potential as a thriving hub for startups and innovation.
Startup founder Yash Bhavsar, Sagar Asawar, Dr. Avinash Datar, Pushkraj Salunkhe, Atul Patil, Nikhil Rajput, and key figures from MACCIA, including Dy Secretary Avinash Pathak and Advisor Dilip Salvekar, connect with investors from Qatar to explore funding opportunities and build a strong startup ecosystem in the Nashik.
