Startup Investor Meet in Nashik: MACCIA Empowering Local Startups with Global Investment Opportunities

On January 10, 2025, CE Shreekant Patil organized a successful Startup Investor Meet in Nashik, Maharashtra, in celebration of National Startup Week. The event, held at the MACCIA office, attracted local entrepreneurs seeking investment. Vice President Shri Sanjay Sonawane led a session providing guidance to startups, with Qatar-based investors Mr. Abhishek Kute and Mr. Pramod present to explore funding opportunities.