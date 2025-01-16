Global Launch for Clinical Obesity Definition to be Held Jan. 16, Pennington Biomedical Serving as North American Satellite Hub
Three researchers from Pennington Biomedical served on the 56-member Lancet Commission on Clinical Obesity
Baton Rouge, LA, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Lancet Commission on Clinical Obesity, a globally representative group of 56 worldwide experts, are publishing the first ever definition of clinical obesity at a launch event on Jan. 16. The event will be teleconferenced to various locations across the globe originating from the Royal College of Physicians in London, with the Pennington Biomedical Research Center serving as the satellite site for North America.
Having clinical obesity officially defined provides a transformative approach to obesity, with valuable insights into combating obesity as a disease and improving patient care. The findings promise to shape future medical approaches with recommendations for clinicians, public health and health policies, and tackling weight bias and stigmas.
To coincide with the live London launch, Pennington Biomedical is holding a breakfast event on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 6:45 to 11 a.m. Media are encouraged to attend where they can speak with Pennington Biomedical’s Dr. John Kirwan, Dr. Eric Ravussin and Dr. Philip Schauer, who served on the commission as well as other Louisiana researchers and health officials.
“This is an incredible opportunity to participate in a landmark moment in the history of obesity coming live from London, Baton Rouge and multiple countries around the world,” Kirwan said. “We are exceedingly proud to have contributed the expertise of three Pennington Biomedical representatives to the commission. This landmark publication is the result of three years of planning, intense review and discussion and highlights our institution's commitment to advancing global health.”
What: Global launch of Lancet Commission report on clinical obesity
When: Thursday, Jan. 16, from 6:45 to 11 am
Where: Pennington Biomedical’s C.B. Pennington, Jr. Conference Center at Pennington Biomedical Research Center 6400 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808
Who: Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director and George A. Bray, Jr. Endowed Super Chair in Nutrition; Dr. Eric Ravussin, LSU Boyd Professor and Douglas L. Gordon Chair in Diabetes and Metabolism; and Dr. Philip Schauer, Metamor Institute Director and United Companies Life Insurance Co./Mary Kay and Terrell Brown Chair
Why: Inaccurate/inconsistent obesity definitions and diagnostic methods can lead to significant over-diagnosis or under-diagnosis, with negative ramifications at medical, economic and political levels. Clinical obesity and Pre-clinical obesity definitions provide for better healthcare pathways and evidence-based treatment options.
