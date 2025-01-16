Black History Trivia Game Offers Educational Entertainment for Families This Black History Month
A new Black History Month trivia game has been developed to educate families and students about African American history through an interactive online experience. Created by Monica Dorsey, the YouTube channel offers a trivia challenge designed to make learning about Black history accessible and engaging for all ages.
Charlotte, NC, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This Black History Month, a local mother introduces an interactive Black History Trivia Challenge through her YouTube channel, Goose Goose Duck. The trivia game aims to provide an engaging way for families, students, and educators to learn about Black history.
The video, available at https://youtu.be/fNEjIChnN4Q, combines Black history facts with general trivia questions to create an educational experience suitable for all ages and skill levels. Monica Dorsey, the creator of the channel, states, "This game teaches as you go. It's about having fun while learning how Black Americans have shaped this country."
Dorsey, a Black mother, created the channel to educate her children about their heritage. "Black history is American history," she explains. "I want children everywhere to know that striving for greatness makes them part of a long tradition of excellence. That's why our slogan is 'They Did, and We Can Too.'"
The trivia challenge is part of the channel's broader mission to integrate Black history into everyday learning. The channel offers content ranging from animated cartoons and songs for preschoolers to videos for teens and adults about lesser-known historical figures.
Through this approach, Goose Goose Duck aims to expand beyond traditional narratives of slavery and civil rights often taught in schools. It highlights the diverse achievements of Black Americans in science, art, business, and other fields, presenting stories that may inspire viewers to see themselves as part of an ongoing legacy.
This Black History Month, families and classrooms are encouraged to participate in the challenge, learn new facts, and engage in meaningful conversations about the contributions of Black Americans throughout history.
For more information or collaboration opportunities, contact Monica Dorsey at contact@goosegooseduck.com.
Monica Dorsey
