Hope’s Door Named One of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Westchester
Hope's Door among 17 companies selected as a 2025 Best Place to Work in Westchester. The awards program is promoted by 914INC in partnership with Best Companies Group.
Hawthorne, NY, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hope’s Door was recently named as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in Westchester. As stated by Hope’s Door Executive Director CarlLa Horton, “The work our employees do every day is life-changing for the victims of domestic violence that we serve. We are honored to have the faith of our staff members and to provide the support for the transformational work they do.”
This regional survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Westchester, NY, benefiting the region's economy, workforce, and businesses. The 2025 Best Places to Work in Westchester list is made up of 17 companies. As Stacey Neumann, Chief of Legal Services and Human Resources, notes “fostering a supportive, rewarding, and positive work environment is essential to empowering our staff. The work they do every day to support survivors of domestic violence is challenging and deeply impactful, and it’s our responsibility to ensure they feel valued, supported, and inspired. This recognition reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where our dedicated team can thrive while making a difference in the lives of those we serve."
To be considered for participation, Hope’s Door had to meet the following eligibility requirements:
- Have at least 15 employees working in Westchester County, NY,
- Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity,
- Be a publicly or privately held business,
- Have a facility in Westchester County, NY, and
- Be in business a minimum of one year.
The ranked list of winners was published in a special commemorative section in the January/February 2025 issue of 914INC. and will be posted at https://westchestermagazine.com/.
Hope’s Door was among the companies from across the region that entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Westchester. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Westchester and analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.
Hope’s Door is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) charity that seeks to end domestic violence and to empower victims to achieve safety, independence, and healing from the trauma of abuse. For more information, go to www.HopesDoorNY.org or call our offices at 914-747-0828. For free and confidential help, call our 24/7 bilingual hotline at 888-438-8700.
Patti D'Agostino
914-747-0828
www.hopesdoorny.org
