Idaho Entrepreneur Center’s First Networking Night Event of 2025
The Idaho Entrepreneur Center's first Networking Night of 2025 was held at Rexburg City Hall on January 9, featuring local entrepreneurs and sponsored by Roots and Boots Country Swing Dancing. Spotlighted businesses included Paradise All Around Us Inc., Sasser’s Sweets LLC, and Mariposa Glam Bar. The event attracted local business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, and community members, fostering valuable connections and collaboration.
Rexburg, ID, January 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Idaho Entrepreneur Center (IEC) kicked off the new year with its first Networking Night event of 2025, welcoming local business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, and community members seeking connections. The event took place at Rexburg City Hall on Thursday, January 9th, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, and was free and open to the public.
The evening was sponsored by Roots and Boots Country Swing Dancing, a local dance hall located at 433 Airport Rd in Rexburg, which hosts country swing dancing events every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7:30 PM to midnight.
Three local entrepreneurs were spotlighted during the event:
Brad Sasser of Paradise All Around Us Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a year-round, inclusive space for families and the community, featuring interactive exhibits, educational opportunities, and gardens.
Melesa Sasser of Sasser’s Sweets LLC, a small business that specializes in providing fresh cotton candy for events and special occasions.
Llesenia Perez of Mariposa Glam Bar, offering makeup and specialty hair styling services for all occasions.
Attendees also enjoyed complimentary tinsel provided by Mariposa Glam Bar, adding a touch of sparkle to the event.
The IEC’s Networking Night attracted a diverse group of local business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, fostering valuable connections and opportunities for collaboration. This event marked a successful start to what promises to be an exciting year of monthly networking opportunities, typically held on the first Thursday of each month.
Representatives from the City of Rexburg were present at the event, further solidifying the relationship between local businesses and government leaders in fostering a thriving entrepreneurial community.
For more information on upcoming IEC events, please visit the Idaho Entrepreneur Center website or follow them on social media.
Contact
Idaho Entrepreneur CenterContact
Libby Waite
(208) 540-4300
www.idahoecenter.org
