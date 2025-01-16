Idaho Entrepreneur Center’s First Networking Night Event of 2025

The Idaho Entrepreneur Center's first Networking Night of 2025 was held at Rexburg City Hall on January 9, featuring local entrepreneurs and sponsored by Roots and Boots Country Swing Dancing. Spotlighted businesses included Paradise All Around Us Inc., Sasser’s Sweets LLC, and Mariposa Glam Bar. The event attracted local business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, and community members, fostering valuable connections and collaboration.