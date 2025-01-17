Higgins, Hopkins, McLain & Roswell, LLC: Exciting Developments Mark a New Chapter
Higgins, Hopkins, McLain & Roswell, LLC (“HHMR”) announces key leadership changes as it enters an exciting new chapter. Founding member Sheri Roswell transitions to “Of Counsel,” continuing her vital client work. Lisa Bondy Dunn becomes the firm’s first non-founding equity member, and Ricky L. Nolen, Jr. is promoted to Partner. The firm welcomes those who share in the vision and are excited to grow the firm for the future.
Denver, CO, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Higgins, Hopkins, McLain & Roswell, LLC (“HHMR”) is proud to announce several transformative changes as the firm embarks on a dynamic new phase of growth and innovation. A cornerstone of Colorado’s construction law community, HHMR continues to adapt and evolve, ensuring its legacy and commitment to client excellence remain steadfast.
Sheri Roswell Transitions to “Of Counsel”
Sheri Roswell, a founding member of HHMR, is transitioning from ownership to an “Of Counsel” role. Her remarkable contributions since the firm’s inception have helped shape HHMR into a leading construction law firm. In her new capacity, Sheri will continue providing unparalleled service to clients while strengthening the relationships that have been key to the firm’s success.
“Sheri has been a pillar of HHMR since day one. Her commitment to our clients and her unwavering dedication to the firm’s success have left an indelible mark,” said David McLain during the firm’s recent holiday celebration.
Lisa Bondy Dunn Becomes HHMR’s First Non-Founding Equity Member
In a historic step for HHMR, Lisa Bondy Dunn has been elevated to the firm’s first non-founding equity member. Lisa, a Loyola Law School graduate and Law Week Colorado's 2024 Barrister’s Best Construction Defects Lawyer for Defendants, is a driving force behind HHMR’s operational excellence. As the leader of HHMR’s legal production team, her legal expertise and dedication to mentoring have strengthened the firm’s collaborative culture. Lisa’s elevation underscores HHMR’s commitment to recognizing talent and fostering leadership from within.
Ricky L. Nolen, Jr. Promoted to Partner
HHMR also celebrates the promotion of Ricky L. Nolen, Jr. to Partner. A University of Arkansas School of Law graduate, Ricky’s strategic litigation skills and client-focused approach have led to notable defense verdicts and appellate victories at the Colorado Court of Appeals and Supreme Court. His accomplishments exemplify HHMR’s mission to deliver exceptional outcomes at the lowest possible cost.
A Bold Vision for the Future
These leadership changes herald a new chapter for HHMR, driven by its core vision: to grow a sustainable firm recognized as one of Colorado’s premier legal service providers for the construction industry and its insurers. The firm is expanding its offerings to include a broader range of legal services, ensuring it meets the evolving needs of Colorado’s construction community.
“We are building a firm positioned not just to lead but to grow with and for the construction community,” McLain stated. “Lisa and Ricky’s promotions mark the beginning of a new era — one that embraces our team’s talents while welcoming new leaders to shape the future.”
Join HHMR’s Vision
As HHMR evolves, it invites attorneys who share its vision of excellence in construction law to explore opportunities to join its team. For more information, visit www.hhmrlaw.com.
With a strong foundation and forward-thinking leadership, HHMR is poised to remain at the forefront of Colorado’s construction law landscape.
Contact
David McLain
303-987-9813
www.hhmrlaw.com
https://www.hhmrlaw.com/blog.html
