Higgins, Hopkins, McLain & Roswell, LLC: Exciting Developments Mark a New Chapter

Higgins, Hopkins, McLain & Roswell, LLC (“HHMR”) announces key leadership changes as it enters an exciting new chapter. Founding member Sheri Roswell transitions to “Of Counsel,” continuing her vital client work. Lisa Bondy Dunn becomes the firm’s first non-founding equity member, and Ricky L. Nolen, Jr. is promoted to Partner. The firm welcomes those who share in the vision and are excited to grow the firm for the future.