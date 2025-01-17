Real Recovery Podcast: Amplifying Voices in the Recovery Movement
The Real Recovery Podcast, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, shared 44 episodes in 2024 featuring recovery leaders, live event coverage, and inspiring stories. Co-hosted by Julie and Peter, the podcast plans to expand in 2025 with video episodes, roundtable discussions, and broader outreach.
Portland, OR, January 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Real Recovery Podcast, co-hosted by Julie and Peter, has emerged as a transformative platform in the recovery community. With 44 episodes released in 2024, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization combines lived experiences, expert insights, and community impact to inspire hope and resilience.
A Year of Milestones
The Real Recovery Podcast’s 2024 achievements include:
Notable Guests: Influential voices like Tony Vezina (4D Recovery), Jerrod Murray (Painted Horse Recovery), Amanda Ireland-Esquivel (True Colors Recovery), Bo Brinson (Oregon Recovers), and Mike Marshall (Oregon Recovers).
Event Coverage: Live recordings from impactful events, such as the Oregon Recovers Walk and the Out in Recovery Conference, among others.
Most Popular Episode: Colette’s inspiring journey, resonating with listeners worldwide.
“We strive to be a space where authentic recovery stories inspire real change,” says Julie, co-founder. “In 2024, we witnessed the incredible ripple effect of these stories.”
Looking Ahead to 2025
The podcast plans to:
Launch Video Podcasts: Enhancing accessibility and engagement.
Host Roundtable Discussions: Spotlighting diverse perspectives in recovery.
Expand Event Coverage: Amplifying the reach of recovery-focused events across the Pacific Northwest.
Media Opportunities
As a nonprofit organization, the Real Recovery Podcast invites media outlets to explore these stories of resilience and hope. Interviews, behind-the-scenes insights, and special feature stories are available.
Explore More
To learn more, visit the Real Recovery Podcast’s press kit at https://mdcr1.com/presskit or contact Julie and Peter directly.
About the Real Recovery Podcast
Founded by Julie and Peter, the Real Recovery Podcast is a nonprofit platform dedicated to sharing authentic stories of recovery. Through heartfelt interviews, event coverage, and community-driven content, the podcast provides a safe space for individuals and families impacted by addiction.
Website: https://www.realrecoverypodcast.com
Podcast: https://listen.realrecoverypodcast.com
Contact
Real Recovery Podcast Inc.Contact
Julie Lewis
(503) 810-8851
realrecoverypodcast.com
