Concealed Diecast Enclosure Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings Online Store
The FDB Panel Fittings Online store now offer these concealed enclosure hinges in natural finish zinc die, for use “as they are” or for overpainting to suit the cabinet.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, January 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The FDB Panel Fittings Online store now offer these concealed enclosure hinges in natural finish zinc die, for use “as they are” or for overpainting to suit the cabinet. This allows a clean look exterior to the enclosure or cabinet while enabling full door opening for easy access to internal equipment for mounting or service. Typically, these enclosures are used to house electrical controls or distribution systems in small wall mounting enclosures or larger floor-standing cabinets either as stand-alone installations or complete suites of units.
The 18mm depth of these hinges allows them to be concealed within a standard 20mm frame/door flange of enclosures and cabinets as used in industrial applications. They accept machine screws for mounting and allow sliding adjustment for door alignment. Hinge length is 50mm.
The 18mm depth of these hinges allows them to be concealed within a standard 20mm frame/door flange of enclosures and cabinets as used in industrial applications. They accept machine screws for mounting and allow sliding adjustment for door alignment. Hinge length is 50mm.
Contact
FDB Panel FittingsContact
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/products/19010n
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/products/19010n
Categories