FlipHTML5 Launches Its Interactive PDF Creator for Better Content Engagement
FlipHTML5 unveils an interactive PDF creator to change the way PDF documents are created, offering a seamless way for users to easily and quickly design stylish, media-rich, and AI-enabled PDFs for a variety of uses.
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FlipHTML5 is a well-known digital publishing platform developer boasting leading-edge tech for creating digital content. Its newly launched online interactive PDF creator (https://fliphtml5.com/learning-center/interactive-pdf/) is designed to help with interactive PDF creation in minutes. Users are able to utilize it to create immersive interactive textbooks, shopping catalogs, real estate brochures, internal training modules, travel guides, and more.
To get started, users can choose to upload an existing file to work from, start with premade templates, or create a new file from scratch. Next, they are empowered to dive into the interactive PDF creator’s page editor to add videos, audio clips, GIFs, buttons, and more. Interactive clickable buttons such as calls to action can be included to guide audiences toward a purchase or a certain page for relevant information, and links can be included to offer further browsing opportunities for audiences.
Not only does FlipHTML5 enable multimedia insertion, but it also allows for AI content generation in seconds. Users are able to activate FlipHTML5’s AI assistant within the page editor to help with copywriting improvement and illustration generation. To elevate the engagement and interactivity of the PDFs created, FlipHTML5 empowers users to integrate an AI PDF chatbot (https://fliphtml5.com/learning-center/top-10-ai-pdf-chatbot/) into the document. This feature enables audiences to interact directly with the content, making it easier for them to access the information they seek. Consequently, creators can convey their messages more effectively, while audiences enjoy a seamless and informative experience.
Each interactive PDF can be customized to match branding styles with elements such as logos, symbolic colors, fonts, etc. What’s more, users are empowered to change the created PDF URL with their own domain for an enhanced brand identity. Once the PDF is finalized, users can grab the link and share it on social media to optimize their marketing campaigns.
According to Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, “We have continuously evolved our products to align with the needs of our clients in the digital age. And our interactive PDF creator is the demonstration of our commitment to client success in digital marketing.”
To learn more about the interactive PDF creator, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.
Contact
Winston Zhang
+86 020-61972665
https://fliphtml5.com
