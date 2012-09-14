PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

DriveStrike Becomes Google EMM Partner DriveStrike becomes Google Android EMM partner provider offering Mobile Device Management and unified data and device protection for all major operating systems for enterprises, small businesses, and consumers alike. - December 20, 2019 - Spearstone Management, LLC

New Asigra Program Defends Public/Non-Profit Organizations Against Cyber-Attacks Targeting Backup Data Program Addresses Continued Cybersecurity Breaches Exposing Millions of Consumer Records to Malicious Actors. - December 20, 2019 - Asigra

FACTON Releases Its New Software Solution EPC Business Case Simulator Users simulate manufacturing costs and capture the effects on key performance indicators in real time - December 19, 2019 - FACTON

Canidium Named Among the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity Canidium was recognized by Comparably as one of the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity shortly after being named among one of Comparably’s Top small companies for compensation in 2019. Read more about how these go hand-in-hand. - December 19, 2019 - Canidium

Devart Excel Add-ins 2.2 Now Support BigCommerce API v3 Devart announced the release of Excel Add-ins with support for BigCommerce API v3 and improvements for Zendesk. - December 19, 2019 - Devart

All-New NVH Simulator 2019.0 Released Improved efficiency and ease-of-use in building and using NVH virtual prototypes. - December 19, 2019 - Bruel & Kjær UK

InnQuest Software Launches Stayfull Channel Manager Stayfull allows roomMaster users to grow their bookings and take their property’s online distribution to the next level. - December 18, 2019 - InnQuest Software

Remarketing for Talent Acquisition: Smartdreamers Launches the New REMARKETING Feature SmartDreamers, a leading recruitment marketing automation platform, today announced its new REMARKETING feature. Companies around the globe now have the chance to launch job ads and employer branding campaigns specifically targeted to users who have previously interacted with the career page. In this... - December 18, 2019 - SmartDreamers

RIMC Hotels & Resorts Automate Revenue Monitoring with Fairmas Software The financial planning software, FairPlanner convinced RIMC Hotels & Resorts to also use PickupTracking. - December 18, 2019 - Fairmas GmbH

FastMove: a New Automatic PC Migration App from WebMinds WebMinds Inc. releases FastMove, a lightweight program for transferring files, software, settings, and more from one Windows PC to another. - December 18, 2019 - WebMinds, Inc.

KDG Named a Lehigh Valley Business of the Year by Lehigh Valley Business The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

The Photonics Group Named Exclusive US and Canadian Distributor of Lasersafe PC Software The Photonics Group is named exclusive distributor of LaserSafe PC software for the United States and Canada. - December 16, 2019 - The Photonics Group

Hodusoft Offers Improved Virtual PBX Software with Enhanced Features and Performance Small businesses will certainly benefit from the use of advanced IP PBX with modern features especially when it is offered as a virtualized service on a pay as you go IPPBX as a service model. - December 14, 2019 - Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd.

The Final Version of WinRAR 5.80 is Ready to Download The latest WinRAR release features enhancements of backup options, increased usability of the command-line modus and improvements in compression of large files and in the handling of big data. - December 13, 2019 - win.rar GmbH

TAG Bill Pay Named Finalist for PAM Awards 2020 Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG

dbForge DevOps Automation Allows Setting Up the DevOps Processes in TeamCity Devart has announced tangible improvement to the dbForge DevOps Automation tool – the cutting-edge addition to the dbForge for SQL Server product line. - December 13, 2019 - Devart

Principled Technologies Study Finds a Dell EMC Server with Intel Technology Performed Image-Classification Models More Cost-Effectively Than the Same Server with a GPU A Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors achieved comparable training and better inference at a lower hardware cost than the same server equipped with an NVIDIA T4 GPU. - December 12, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

SKYY Digital Media Group Announces New Corporate Website The SKYY Digital Media Group team is excited to announce the launch of SKYY’s newly-designed corporate web site (www.skyydmg.com). Their goal with these changes is to create a user-friendly browsing experience for their business partners, shareholders and growing roster of customers. The updated... - December 12, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

mLogic and axle ai Offer Smart mTape(TM), Complete Media Archiving and Search Bundle Searchable media archives are now a reality. mLogic and axle ai are announcing immediate availability of a complete media archiving solution which integrates video search software from axle ai, Inc., mLogic’s mTape Thunderbolt LTO drive and Apple’s most powerful Mac mini computer. - December 12, 2019 - axle ai, Inc.

Devart ODBC Driver Now Supports PostgreSQL 12 Devart has recently presented an updated ODBC driver for PostgreSQL, which supports the latest version of the PostgreSQL database. - December 12, 2019 - Devart

Think AI Consulting Named Partner’s Choice by Microsoft Partners in Southern California Think AI was awarded the IAMCP SoCal Area Partner Choice Award at the IAMCP SoCal 10th Anniversary Celebration and Conference. Local Microsoft partners and members of IAMCP SoCal submitted Think AI for the award, deeming the company the best partner to work with. - December 12, 2019 - Think AI

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

GiveCentral’s Advanced Donor Management for Better Management 5 Second Giving with quick transaction and automated donor recognition make GC the ideal choice. - December 11, 2019 - GiveCentral

XTM International Successfully TISAX Certified XTM International, the developer of the leading translation management system, XTM Cloud, has obtained the TISAX certificate. TISAX is widely recognized by manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive industry as it ensures the mutual exchange and evaluation mechanism for the information security of... - December 11, 2019 - XTM International

dbExpress Drivers Support the Latest Versions of RDBMS Devart introduced the updated dbExpress drivers. Enhanced products now support the latest versions of RDBMS. - December 11, 2019 - Devart

DOSarrest Adds AI to Their DDoS Protection for Infrastructure Service DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security

KDG Recognized as a Top 40 Global Company in the Clutch 1000 List KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Distinct Revenue-Based Financing Firm Meeting Great Need in Tech-Startup Market Novel Growth Partners Raises $12M for New Fund; KC-based but Expanding to Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis. - December 10, 2019 - Novel Growth Partners

Migration Monster Launches an Outlook Profile Editor Tool A robust outlook profile management tool from Migration Monster that allows to easily manage one to thousands of Outlook clients from a simple GUI. - December 09, 2019 - Migration Monster

TAG Bill Pay Shortlisted for the 2020 Family Wealth Report Awards Awards showcase the best in the industry with categories focused on experts, products and services for wealth managers, high-net-worth clients and financial institutions. - December 08, 2019 - TAG

Global Snack and Confectionery Manufacturer Deploys StayinFront TouchCG for Field Force Excellence in Mexico StayinFront has announced that a Fortune 500 global snack and confectionery manufacturer has expanded its partnership with a deployment of its technology in Mexico to increase field force efficiency and sales effectiveness. StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions, analytics and digital solutions. - December 08, 2019 - StayinFront, Inc.

Migration Monster Announces New Website Launch The arrival of new website will allow trusted clients & valued visitors to explore website at ease & giving a user-friendly browsing experience. - December 07, 2019 - Migration Monster

Scilligence and Certara Partner to Improve Client’s Data Analysis and Visualization Scilligence has partnered with Certara to enable advanced data analysis and visualization capabilities in their registration and bioassay database in order to accelerate scientific research. - December 07, 2019 - Scilligence

Systweak Launches Systweak Software Updater for Windows PC Keep all your software updated in a single click. - December 07, 2019 - Systweak Software

Facing AML & Human Trafficking at the Source: Announcing a Partnership Between NominoData and the Newly Formed Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative Financial institutions can play a leadership role at the local and national level in assisting law enforcement to track money laundering and potential human trafficking hot spots. By tracking deposit and account data transactions, FIs can pinpoint suspicious activity within networks and potential human trafficking as relates to the banking industry and law enforcement industries. - December 06, 2019 - NominoData LLC

Consilium Shapes the Future of Enterprise UC and Contact Center Provisioning with New UniCloud Release Consilium Software announces UniCloud 6.5 for new-generation provisioning automation that aligns with broader IT initiatives. - December 05, 2019 - Consilium Software Inc.

PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0630 is Out SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - December 05, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)

a1qa Was Listed as a Leading IT Service Provider According to Clutch 1000 List An independent B2B research agency published a Clutch 1000 list of service front-runners, a1qa being among them. - December 05, 2019 - a1qa

Commercient Launches New HubSpot CRM Integration Solution Commercient SYNC integration is now available for HubSpot CRM. - December 05, 2019 - Commercient

Ansel Pineiro Earns Kentico Marketer Certification BizStream team member joins four others in earning the Kentico Marketer Certification. - December 05, 2019 - BizStream

IDI Consulting Participates in Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Drive Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting

FlipHTML5 Launches an Online Pamphlet Maker for Creating Academic Pamphlets FlipHTML5 launched an online pamphlet maker that has smart features that ensure academic information is delivered vividly to families and students. - December 04, 2019 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

Vision-Box: Another Step Towards Automated Travel in New Zealand Auckland Airport is enhancing the experience for international travellers with the launch of new automated pre-security gates. - December 04, 2019 - Vision-Box

Support for 64-bit Android App Development in DAC for Delphi Devart introduced updated Data Access Components for Delphi. Besides new versions of RDBMS, they will now support 64-bit Android App Development. - December 04, 2019 - Devart

InnQuest Software Names Kent Howard as New President InnQuest Software has announced the appointment of Kent Howard as its new President. He will assume the company’s day-to-day leadership responsibilities in early December. - December 03, 2019 - InnQuest Software

TAP Air Portugal Selects OpenJaw Technologies as Its NDC Platform of Choice TAP Air Portugal has selected OpenJaw Technologies' t-Retail Platform to provide its New Distribution Capability (NDC). By choosing the OpenJaw t-Retail NDC Platform, TAP will be able to connect with multiple partners via NDC as well as dynamically create tailored and optimised consumer offers. In addition,... - November 29, 2019 - OpenJaw Technologies

FACTON Takes New Work Approach at the Lake Jungfernsee Campus in Potsdam Software manufacturer FACTON has created a modern working environment at its main location on the IT campus on Lake Jungfernsee in Potsdam. The provider of Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) software is taking a new work approach focused on flexibility, customization in working conditions and open communication. - November 29, 2019 - FACTON