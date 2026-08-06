Software News
Get news about companies involved in developing and marketing software. Stay up to date on the latest releases and updates as well as other information about applications, such as operating systems, web applications, productivity software, graphic design and video editing software and databases.
Cisdem Document Reader Added PST/DXF Reader and Supported Windows
Cisdem Document Reader officially released a new update. This major update adds two more file readers to the macOS version: PST Reader and DXF Reader, and supports Windows PCs now. “Cisdem Document Reader has always aimed to provide Mac users with a simple way to access various document... - August 06, 2026 - Cisdem
TradeGlass Rethinks Market Analysis with a Game-Theory-Based 360° Framework
TradeGlass introduces an automated yet fully inspectable approach to market analysis, synchronizing technical, fundamental, macroeconomic, news, sentiment and risk information into one coherent outlook. Its methodology is documented in a public whitepaper, with complementary desktop and mobile experiences and a free tier available to everyone. - August 04, 2026 - Tradeglass
ArcSite Launches Topographic Drawings, Turning Elevation Problems Into Something Customers Can See
ArcSite, the field software that keeps the job going with drawings, material takeoffs, proposals, and payments, today announced the launch of Topographic Drawings, a new innovation that lets contractors capture elevation data on-site and instantly generate contour line drawings and color-graded... - August 04, 2026 - ArcSite
Pixel Works Software Launches Chess AI Solver for iOS and Android, Alongside a New Website
The app reads a chess position from a screenshot and returns the strongest move in seconds — with no account, no upload, and no internet connection required. A dedicated website launches alongside it. - August 03, 2026 - PixelWorksSoftware
NestWatch Launches AI-Powered Home Watch Software with GPS-Verified Visits, Automated Reports, and Built-In Billing for Home Watch Companies
NestWatch, a software platform built for professional home watch businesses, is now available at nestwatch.ai. Operators run GPS-verified inspections from their phone, send AI-drafted reports that homeowners read in a branded online portal, and get paid with built-in invoicing and card-on-file auto-pay. Every account begins with a free trial that requires no credit card. - August 03, 2026 - NestWatch
Omnitronics Launches Ecosystem Health Dashboard to Enable Proactive Monitoring Across Dispatch Environments
Centralized monitoring across consoles, servers, databases and radio gateways improves reliability and uptime, launching at APCO 2026 - August 01, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
Instinct Pet Food Expands Partnership with Demand Chain AI to Transform Forecasting and Demand Planning with Puls8™
Demand Chain AI announced that Instinct Pet Food has expanded its partnership by selecting Puls8™ Driver-Based Forecasting (DBF) and Puls8™ Demand Planning (DP) as the next phase of its supply chain transformation. Building on the successful implementation of Puls8™ Replan and Puls8™ 360 ADS, the new solutions will enhance long-range planning, strengthen enterprise decision-making, optimize inventory, and support continued growth. - July 31, 2026 - Demand Chain AI, Inc.
PrimeRFP Supplies OrangeSlices's Arctas Directory with Federal Market Intelligence
Federal Capture Intelligence Turns Arctas into a Resource for Business Development - July 31, 2026 - PrimeRFP
Orange County Businesses Are Trading Celebrity Endorsements for College Athletes, and the Numbers Back Them Up
After a celebrity campaign that got views but didn't move the needle, Orange County Soccer Club paid 31 college athletes from seven sports to tell its story instead. The content pulled 198,600+ views at 6.1% average engagement, 3.84 times the Instagram influencer average. - July 30, 2026 - Contested
Christopherson Launches Andavo Booking, Integrating Booking and Service Across the Full Trip
Built in-house by Christopherson and backed by more than 70 years of travel management, Andavo Booking connects modern booking with the broader service experience powered by the Andavo platform. - July 30, 2026 - Christopherson Business Travel
TradeTek 3.3 Generates Accurate Construction Quotes Faster
TradeTek 3.3 generates faster construction quotes, delivery reports and material and labor data to manage complex construction projects. New takeoff enhancements, AI automation and cloud sharing features lower job cost and risk. - July 30, 2026 - TradeTek Software
Cisdem Debuts AI-Powered Duplicate Finder 5 with Meta's DINOv2
Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows version 5 launches as the AI-powered duplicate file and photo finder with on-device AI powered by Meta's DINOv2-Small model. - July 30, 2026 - Cisdem
Swarmalytics Moves Quantum Computing Into the Core of Its Predictive Platform, Files Provisional Patent
Quantum methods now run inside the company's swarm intelligence engine, not only in data preparation, with a provisional patent filed on the approach. - July 29, 2026 - Swarmalytics
Tri-Star Design, Inc. Announces Completion of Innovative Brailler for Perkins School for the Blind
Tri-Star Design partnered with Perkins to modernize the iconic Perkins Brailler while preserving its trusted mechanical design. The new Perkins Brailler Bloom connects to smartphones, tablets, and computers, providing seamless braille-to-text translation for classrooms and remote learning. The project expands accessibility, independence, and digital literacy for people who are blind or visually impaired. - July 28, 2026 - Tri-Star Design, Inc.
How WVU Medicine Increased Clinical Appeal Capacity 5X and Defended $16 Million in Revenue
As denial volumes continue to rise nationwide, WVU Medicine is redefining clinical appeals through AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals™. By partnering with The Wellington Group and implementing AppealNavigator™, the health system defended $16 million in revenue, increased clinical appeal capacity 5X, and dramatically improved the quality, consistency, and speed of appeals—all while empowering its own clinical experts to outperform national benchmarks. - July 28, 2026 - The Wellington Group, LLC
Salt Security Introduces the Industry's Largest Policy Library for Agentic AI Governance
Salt Security's Policy Hub has reached 100 pre-built policies, creating the industry's first app store for agentic security governance. The milestone gives enterprise security teams an immediately deployable library covering APIs, MCP servers, agent permissions, authentication and compliance — with 61 policies activating automatically on day one and 12+ purpose-built for agentic AI. Eight compliance frameworks included. - July 21, 2026 - Salt Security
Jaxon Awarded SBIR Phase I with U.S. Space Force to Employ Self-Organizing Market of Specialized AI Models for Warfighters
Jaxon, Inc. announces it has been selected by SpaceWERX for a SBIR Phase I in the amount of $74,931 focused on a self-organizing AI agent swarm that deliver trusted artificial intelligence solutions to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force... - July 21, 2026 - Jaxon, Inc.
AdEdge Media Group Launches AdEdge OS, the First Publisher Revenue Operating System Built for Independent Publishers, Newsletter Networks, and B2B Trade Media
AdEdge Media Group launches AdEdge OS, the first Publisher Revenue Operating System built for independent publishers, newsletter networks, and B2B trade media. AdEdge OS consolidates advertiser research, proposals, insertion orders, campaign management, reporting, invoicing, and renewals into one platform. Ada, the embedded AI operator, runs discovery, pricing, and renewals automatically. - July 20, 2026 - AdEdge Media Group LLC
AiBusinessTeam Introduces “Email That Works Back” with Intelligent Routing and AI Auto-Replies
AiBusinessTeam’s Team Inbox gives businesses a dedicated @aibusinessteam.ai address that can understand incoming emails, organize files and requests, create tasks, route information, and send intelligent replies based on the owner’s instructions. Messages outside those instructions remain available for review, giving owners automation without surrendering control. - July 17, 2026 - AiBusinessTeam
GenRocket and Qapitol Partner to Deliver a Complete, Compliance-Ready Solution for Enterprise AI Assurance
The partnership combines GenRocket's privacy-safe, Design-Driven Synthetic Data generation with Qapitol’s Independent AI assurance — giving enterprises a governed path from data design to deployment validation. No production data in test environments. No gaps in compliance evidence. - July 16, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
AssociationREADY Announces Relocation to New Suwanee, Georgia Headquarters
Company move reflects continued growth and commitment to serving community association clients. - July 16, 2026 - AssociationREADY
FlipHTML5 Offers New Handbook Templates for Online Digital Handbook Publishing
FlipHTML5's new handbook templates enable users to create, customize, and share interactive digital handbooks, improving accessibility and communication for diverse audiences. - July 14, 2026 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.
FlipHTML5 AI Brand Book Creator Helps Marketers Build Brand Identity Fast
FlipHTML5 unveils an AI brand book creator that offers marketing teams a streamlined solution to produce and customize brand books, supporting flexible content generation, comprehensive layout design, and advanced branding features. - July 14, 2026 - FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.
Lead Generation Platform LeadCanvas Now Available in English and Portuguese with Google Maps and LinkedIn Search
The B2B tool founded by Lucas Nobua searches businesses on Google Maps and people on LinkedIn from one interface, scores every lead and includes a CRM, now in three languages. New users get 20 free leads with no credit card required. - July 14, 2026 - LeadCanvas
AquaStore Expands Global B2B Access for the Water Technology Industry
AquaStore, a UAE-based B2B marketplace operated by Aquamarket FZCO, connects manufacturers, suppliers, contractors and project buyers across the pool, spa, water treatment, filtration and irrigation sectors. - July 12, 2026 - AquaStore
RE.DOCTOR Launches Mobile-First Home Health Care Agency Software to Streamline Workflows and Introduce Contactless Vital Monitoring
Next-generation cloud platform cuts administrative burdens for mobile clinical workforces while embedding seamless, secure data collection tools at the patient bedside. - July 12, 2026 - RE.DOCTOR
A Better Way to Find a Real Estate Agent is Coming Soon
Grego-Tech LLC Announces VIZO™ — The First AI-Powered Live Agent Network for Real Estate™ - July 09, 2026 - Grego-Tech LLC
Renewal Great Place to Work-Certification for xSuite
Employees across Germany, the United States, Scandinavia, the Iberian Peninsula, and APAC once again confirm xSuite Group’s appeal as an employer - July 05, 2026 - xSuite Group GmbH
Fieldcode Expands AI-Supported Workflows for Multilingual Field Service Communication
Fieldcode's AI LLM actions help service organizations translate, summarize, and standardize multilingual ticket information inside configured field service workflows. - July 03, 2026 - Fieldcode
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Avionté Appoints Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer
Avionté, a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software, has appointed Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15, 2026. Izzo brings more than two decades of experience scaling technology businesses, with prior leadership roles at Fullsteam, NCR Corporation, and Nielsen. - July 02, 2026 - Avionte
ASN Software Unveils the Automotive Business Universe: One Connected Platform for Dealers, Finance Companies, Service Shops, and Flooring Companies
New visualization illustrates how ASN Software unifies CRM, AI, payments, accounting, service operations, compliance, finance, and hundreds of integrations into one connected business platform. - July 01, 2026 - ASN Software
Bloom Consulting Services Earns Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation, Strengthening Its Commitment to Enterprise Cloud Innovation
The recognition validates Bloom’s experience established over the years in Azure, cloud modernization, and digital transformation services for enterprises globally. - June 30, 2026 - Bloom Consulting Services
Optivate Solutions Launches MonitorEasy, a Website Monitoring Platform for Nonprofits
Optivate Solutions today announced the launch of MonitorEasy, a continuous website monitoring platform built for nonprofits. MonitorEasy monitors uptime, SEO health, SSL certificates, and Core Web Vitals, delivering enterprise-grade capabilities at a fraction of what traditional tools cost. - June 26, 2026 - Optivate Solutions Inc
ScheduleBot Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as It Scales Into the Leading AI Platform for Home Service Operators
ScheduleBot, the AI-powered scheduling and lead conversion platform for multi-location home service operators, has unveiled a bold new brand identity. The refreshed logo, modern navy and orange palette, and updated design system reflect the company's rapid growth and its mission to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing businesses turn every lead into a booked job. The new look is live now across ScheduleBot's digital properties, with the same platform results customers already trust. - June 26, 2026 - ScheduleBot
Koho Consulting Announces Vizient Contract for Contract Lifecycle Management services
Koho Consulting is now on contract with Vizient, the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. Vizient provider clients gain access to negotiated pricing on Koho's CLM consulting, implementation, integration, and managed services to help healthcare organizations modernize contracts, strengthen compliance, and improve efficiency. - June 25, 2026 - Koho Consulting
Dadan Expands from Screen Recorder to Full Video Platform with the Launch of 2.0
Dadan 2.0 turns the screen recorder into a complete video platform, adding an advanced in-browser editor, real-time analytics, reimagined CTAs with Calendly booking, audio-only recording, redesigned native apps, and new pricing. Nearly 40,000 people already use Dadan. - June 25, 2026 - Dadan
Quantum Threat to Encryption is Now a Federal Procurement Issue, Qtonic Quantum Warns After New White House Order
The June 22 White House order accelerates federal post-quantum cryptography migration, sets 2030 and 2031 deadlines for federal high-value and high-impact systems, and directs proposed FAR rules for covered contractors. Qtonic Quantum says boards, CISOs, and federal suppliers must find cryptographic exposure before quantum risk becomes contract risk. - June 24, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
New Study: 36% of Americans Have Punished a Brand for Using AI — and the Wealthiest Customers Punish Hardest
A new SegmentOS study of 1,017 U.S. consumers finds that 36% have penalized a brand for using AI in the past six months, and 68% would choose a "human-made" product over an identical "AI-made" one at the same price. The backlash is strongest among the youngest and highest-earning customers. - June 24, 2026 - SegmentOS
Fieldcode Launches ROI Calculator to Help Service Organizations Estimate Field Service Software Payback
New online ROI calculator helps service organizations estimate potential savings, software investment requirements, and expected payback periods based on their field service operations. - June 22, 2026 - Fieldcode
Rubies Unleashed Launches Community Hub and Full Creator Analytics for Independent Developers
Rubies Unleashed, an open publishing platform for indie games and apps, has launched wishlists, reviews, source-attributed analytics, a live community hub, and automated email - all free for independent creators. - June 22, 2026 - Rubies Unleashed
GenRocket Introduces Data Quality Evolution™ Strategy for Legacy TDM Modernization
New strategy helps enterprises reduce production-data dependency, lower data provisioning costs, and accelerate the journey to the Synthetic Enterprise™ while redirecting legacy TDM spending toward AI, automation, and innovation initiatives. - June 19, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
GOALS by Splurjj Officially Launches — The Discipline-First Goal Tracking Platform Built for People Who Are Serious About Change — Independent Tech Startup Splurjj, LLC
Splurjj announced the public launch of GOALS, a discipline-first goal tracking and accountability platform available at goalsapp.store. The application features AI-powered coaching, structured goal tracking, community accountability, and integrated merchandise, offering a system focused on measurable progress and long-term behavioral change. - June 19, 2026 - SPLURJJ, LLC
GenRocket DataConnect™ Brings Deterministic Synthetic Data Generation to Agentic Testing Systems
New Data-as-a-Service platform generates on-demand test data for Agentic testing systems. The GenRocket synthetic data platform eliminates hallucination risk, production data exposure, and unpredictable token costs associated with LLM-based synthetic data generation. - June 17, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Scope Retail Systems Expands Its Development Capacity in India with Two New Office Locations
Scope Retail Systems, Inc., a Consulting and Supply Chain Software product development company, increases its innovation and development center capacity in Goa, India and Indore, India. Scopesys Innovation Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Scope Retail Systems, will now also operate from their new offices... - June 16, 2026 - Scope Retail Systems Inc
LevelUp Soccer Introduces the First AI-Powered Youth Soccer Coach for Individual Player Development
LevelUp Soccer, the first AI-powered youth soccer development platform, is helping players improve faster through personalized training plans, match analysis, Soccer IQ development, and AI coaching. The platform combines player assessments, video analysis, drills, challenges, and learning content into a single experience designed to accelerate player growth beyond traditional team training. - June 16, 2026 - LevelUp.soccer
myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living
myLifeSite's expanded digital footprint includes a dedicated B2B product site for senior living communities, as well as a consumer-facing site featuring an enhanced directory of life plan communities (CCRCs) for consumers. - June 11, 2026 - My LifeSite
Mia Thornton Partners with HITCloud to Redefine Luxury Automation and Smart Technology Experiences
Entrepreneur and branding expert Mia Thornton has announced a strategic partnership with HITCloud, a leader in luxury home and commercial automation. The collaboration merges advanced smart technology with high-end lifestyle branding to deliver seamless, intelligent environments for residential and business clients. - June 08, 2026 - HITCloud
Meet the Release of dotConnect Providers and Entity Developer with Major Feature Updates
Devart released major feature updates of dotConnect Providers and Entity Developer. - June 07, 2026 - Devart
Fieldcode Adds AI LLM Workflow Action to Turn Field Service Data Into Next Steps
New AI LLM actions allow service workflows to summarize, translate, check, and route ticket or object data without requiring teams to use a separate AI tool. - June 05, 2026 - Fieldcode