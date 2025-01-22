Access EETech’s 2024 Engineering Insights Report: An Electronics Industry Reveal of the Latest Trends and Insights
Engineering Insights Report (EIR), featuring over 4,500 highly qualified engineer responses worldwide.
Boise, ID, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EETech, a key player in media for the electronics industry, announces the release of its 8th annual Engineering Insights Report (EIR), featuring over 4,500 highly qualified engineer responses worldwide. This report offers valuable insights into the evolving electronics industry.
This year’s report dives deep into the evolving electronics landscape, offering actionable insights into:
How engineers consume information and make purchasing decisions
The growing role of AI in the design process
Key players in categories like embedded software and MPU/MCUs
Since 2017, EETech’s Global Engineering Research Study has tapped into engineers' willingness to share their needs and insights, providing increasingly detailed industry perspectives each year.
What’s new this year?
To make this year’s report more impactful, they’ve introduced:
Expanded focus on AI, students and China-based engineers
Updated company lists and new “Top 10” categories for key personas
Introduced unaided questions to learn who is top of mind for engineers
Here’s a sneak peek at one of the key findings from this year's report:
The End of Search Engines?: The study reveals that search engines are losing favor with engineers as a more reliable source takes the #1 spot for information engineers rely on during the design process.
EETech is dedicated to empowering the electronics industry with actionable knowledge to drive innovation and shape the future. The EIR offers a glimpse into EETech’s comprehensive study. For deeper insights, regional data, or custom research, contact us at research@eetech.com.
Access the report here: https://eetech.com/survey/
About EETech Group:
EETech Group is a B2B media community, electronics data insights, and digital transformation company that connects industry stakeholders with information, engineering trends, vital data intelligence, digital solutions and products when and how they need them. Its mission is to combine data, digital presence, e-commerce and community engagement solutions to create an engine for growth in the expanding electronics value chain. www.eetech.com
Contact
EETechContact
George Karalias
617-548-0610
https://eetech.com
