Pulse: New On-Demand Thriller
Hoxton Films presents Pulse, a thrilling new on-demand series currently in pre-production to be filmed in the USA.
London, United Kingdom, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- "Trust is the Deadliest Weapon"
Los Angeles is plunged into chaos after a devastating EMP detonation cripples the city in the action-packed thriller, "Pulse" Following the immediate effects of a society breaking down, 5 unlikely people band together to escape LA Together, they must overcome impossible odds,navigate the treacherous new landscape, and fight to rebuild their community in the face of unimaginable adversity. "Pulse" is a gripping tale of survival, deceit, betrayal resilience, and theenduring power of the human spirit. Starring Alexander Hathaway (www.lexhathaway.com) of Quantum of Solace, Carmen's Kiss, Eastenders, Casualty & Young Dracula.
Produced by Hoxton Films
Please contact:
David Leonard
email: hello@hoxtonfilms.com
Website: www.hoxtonfilms.com
Los Angeles is plunged into chaos after a devastating EMP detonation cripples the city in the action-packed thriller, "Pulse" Following the immediate effects of a society breaking down, 5 unlikely people band together to escape LA Together, they must overcome impossible odds,navigate the treacherous new landscape, and fight to rebuild their community in the face of unimaginable adversity. "Pulse" is a gripping tale of survival, deceit, betrayal resilience, and theenduring power of the human spirit. Starring Alexander Hathaway (www.lexhathaway.com) of Quantum of Solace, Carmen's Kiss, Eastenders, Casualty & Young Dracula.
Produced by Hoxton Films
Please contact:
David Leonard
email: hello@hoxtonfilms.com
Website: www.hoxtonfilms.com
Contact
Hoxton FilmsContact
David Leonard
0208 157 6030
hoxtonfilms.com
David Leonard
0208 157 6030
hoxtonfilms.com
Multimedia
Categories