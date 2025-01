Pulse: New On-Demand Thriller

London, United Kingdom, January 22, 2025 --( PR.com )-- "Trust is the Deadliest Weapon"Los Angeles is plunged into chaos after a devastating EMP detonation cripples the city in the action-packed thriller, "Pulse" Following the immediate effects of a society breaking down, 5 unlikely people band together to escape LA Together, they must overcome impossible odds,navigate the treacherous new landscape, and fight to rebuild their community in the face of unimaginable adversity. "Pulse" is a gripping tale of survival, deceit, betrayal resilience, and theenduring power of the human spirit. Starring Alexander Hathaway (www.lexhathaway.com) of Quantum of Solace, Carmen's Kiss, Eastenders, Casualty & Young Dracula.Produced by Hoxton FilmsPlease contact:David Leonardemail: hello@hoxtonfilms.comWebsite: www.hoxtonfilms.com