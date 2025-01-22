Danini Debuts New Menswear Collection at Dallas Market Center
Dallas, TX, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Danini, a leading name in high-quality menswear, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming Menswear Tradeshow at the Dallas Market Center from January 25 to January 27, 2025. Located at Showroom No. 7614 at the WTC Dallas, Danini will unveil its latest innovations and classic offerings. Known as the world’s most comprehensive wholesale trade resource (Source: Dallas Market Center), the Dallas Market Center provides the perfect stage for Danini to showcase its commitment to quality and design excellence. Introducing Shackets in Vibrant New Colors
Danini is proud to introduce an exciting addition to its collection: men’s shackets. Influenced by Italian designs, these versatile shackets are crafted from globally sourced premium fabrics. Available in five stunning new colors, they are perfect for layering or standalone wear, embodying the sophistication and practicality Danini customers have come to expect.
New Pima Shirts and T-Shirts from Peru
In addition to the shackets, Danini will debut a new line of Pima shirts and T-shirts. Renowned for its softness, durability, and breathability, Pima cotton ensures unmatched comfort and quality — a staple for any modern wardrobe.
Commitment to Excellence
All Danini shirts, including its renowned dress shirts, polos, and casual options are influenced by Italian designs; specifically designed in Canada, and manufactured in Europe, South America and Asia. With premium fabrics and materials sourced globally, Danini blends design expertise with exceptional craftsmanship to deliver high-quality menswear.
Join Us at the Tradeshow
Danini invites buyers, retailers, and fashion enthusiasts to explore these new offerings and experience the brand’s dedication to refined menswear. Visitors can schedule appointments for a personalized showcase of the collection by emailing wholesale@mydanini.com
Event Details:
What: Menswear Trade Show at Dallas Market Center
When: January 25th – 27th, 2025
Where: Showroom no 7614, World Trade Center, Dallas, TX
About Danini Menswear
Danini is a family-owned Canadian business, with a passion for delivering sophisticated and timeless menswear. Every collection celebrates premium materials, meticulous craftsmanship, and a commitment to excellence, making Danini a trusted name in menswear.
For more information please visit https://mydanini.com/
or for any inquires contact: CeeCee Chilanga at Danini, info@mydanini.com, 905-564-0202
Explore the Future of Menswear with Danini—Crafted for Perfection, Designed for You.
