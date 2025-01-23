MACCIA Chairman, Founder of PARENTNashik CE. Shreekant Patil Leads National Startup Innovation Week Celebrations to Empower Startups & Students in Nashik

MACCIA organized impactful events during National Startup Innovation Week from January 10 to 18, 2025, to enhance Nashik's startup ecosystem. Led by Shreekant Patil, FoMACCIA's Chairman of the Cluster & Startup Development Committee, the initiative included a Startup Investor Meet and key presentations at local colleges, focusing on mentorship, funding, and industry connections for aspiring entrepreneurs. These events highlight MACCIA's commitment to innovation and support for local startups.