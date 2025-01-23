MACCIA Chairman, Founder of PARENTNashik CE. Shreekant Patil Leads National Startup Innovation Week Celebrations to Empower Startups & Students in Nashik
MACCIA organized impactful events during National Startup Innovation Week from January 10 to 18, 2025, to enhance Nashik's startup ecosystem. Led by Shreekant Patil, FoMACCIA's Chairman of the Cluster & Startup Development Committee, the initiative included a Startup Investor Meet and key presentations at local colleges, focusing on mentorship, funding, and industry connections for aspiring entrepreneurs. These events highlight MACCIA's commitment to innovation and support for local startups.
Nashik, India, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Under the leadership of Shreekant Patil, Chairman of the Cluster & Startup Development Committee at MACCIA and Startup India Mentor, a series of impactful events were organized to celebrate National Startup Week (January 10 to 18, 2025) and strengthen the startup ecosystem in Nashik.
Startup Investor Meet — January 10
1. Startup Investor Meet (January 10) Held at MACCIA Nashik, the event attracted local entrepreneurs seeking investment, with Qatar-based investors exploring funding opportunities. Under guidance of CE Shreekant Patil, committee Chairman — Cluster & Startup development, & founder of PARENTNashik led a session, offering guidance to startups on scaling their businesses. The event highlighted MACCIA’s ongoing efforts to nurture a thriving startup ecosystem in Nashik.
National Startup Day at KBT College of Engineering — January 16
2. National Startup Day at Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj’s Sharadchandraji Pawar College of Architecture & KBT Engineering College (January 16th): As a keynote speaker, Shreekant Patil shared valuable insights into the startup ecosystem, emphasizing the creation of a Startup Innovation Cell at the college level. MACCIA pledged to offer mentorship, industry connect, and funding to support students’ entrepreneurial journeys.
National Startup Day at Sir Dr. M. S. Gosavi College of Commerce — January 17
3. National Startup Day at Sir Dr. M. S. Gosavi College of Commerce (January 17): As the chief guest, Shreekant Patil guided students on utilizing government schemes and subsidies to start their first businesses, helping them understand the resources available for new ventures.
National Startup Day at Government Industrial Training Institute (Adivasi), Trimbakeshwar — January 17
4. National Startup Day at Government Industrial Training Institute (Adivasi), Trimbakeshwar (January 17): Shreekant Patil addressed ITI students and professors, educating them on the startup ecosystem and the government schemes available through DIC to support small businesses in Trimbak.
These events reflect MACCIA’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting entrepreneurs. Through the leadership of Shreekant Patil, MACCIA continues to create opportunities for aspiring startups by providing mentorship, funding, creating startup ecosystem in Nashik region and vital industry connections.
PARENTNashikContact
Aditya Patil
+91-2536632483
http://parentnashik.com
