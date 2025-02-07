EMKA Ltd Now Offer Custom Hardware OEM Designs
To meet the needs of a custom hardware design where a standard offering is not suitable, EMKA are delighted to now offer modifications to their standard portfolio or indeed completely original designs.
Coventry, United Kingdom, February 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- It is a truism of hardware design that often a standard offering is not suitable, and where the application warrants then a custom design is needed. To meet these needs EMKA are delighted that they can now offer modifications to their standard portfolio or indeed completely original designs. These custom products then become an “OEM standard” in production run quantities, which can involve materials and/or sealing changes with design adaptations for usage requirements such as access or leverage needs, e.g. for gloved hands, high load/leverage requirements and specific sealing or ventilation specifications.
Andrew Clutterbuck MD at EMKA UK explains that “EMKA are one of a very few companies who can offer this service entirely in-house, with our own proven quality oversight – so that customers are thus able to benefit from complete production expertise from one source.”
Due to their wide range of services EMKA engineers are able to meet individual customer requirements from development through to series production of a design. This includes control standards according to DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 and a continuous improvement process guaranteeing a very high-quality level. Highly qualified long-standing employees deliver comprehensive know-how from their established cultural collateral derived from many years of experience in this field of manufacturing. This covers the machine building and automotive, electrical and telecommunications industries as well as the HVAC sector in global markets as diverse as Europe, Asia and the US.
The custom manufacturing team can call on a wide range of processes including: Plastic injection moulding, Zinc and Aluminium die casting, and stainless steel precision casting with surface treatments including electrolytic polishing; rough, mirror polished, brushed, galvanized and coated surfaces. Punching, bending and metal working are part of the offering, as are extruding in EPDM, NBR, PVC and TPE. Otherwise, the team can offer Machining and Post-processing/CNC, Aluminium forging, Friction welding, Seal foaming, plus assembly work on individual parts and complex assemblies up to finishing and assembly.
Appropriate finishing solutions often include Grinding, Sandblasting, Polishing, Drilling, Thread cutting and Machining on rotating parts up to Imprinting by transfer pad printing e.g. with a logo print.
Stuart Biddle
0044 (0)2476616505
https://www.emka.com/en/mould-and-series/series-production/
https://www.emka.com/en/mould-and-series/series-production/
