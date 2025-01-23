Solex Thermal Science Unveils 2025 Fertilizer Sustainability Symposium
Solex Thermal Science to host 2025 Fertilizer Sustainability Symposium at Brunel University in London, England, July 28-29.
Calgary, Canada, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Solex Thermal Science is thrilled to announce the 2025 Fertilizer Sustainability Symposium, a dynamic event designed to foster collaboration and inspire actionable insights into sustainability challenges facing the global fertilizer industry.
Set to take place July 28-29 at Brunel University in London, England, the landmark gathering will provide a collaborative platform for industry leaders, innovators and educators to exchange ideas, share experiences and discuss solutions to some of the industry’s most complex issues.
"We are looking forward to catalyzing meaningful progress by uniting diverse perspective that tackle the complexities of fertilizer production now and into the future," says Gerald Marinitsch, Chief Executive Officer of Solex Thermal Science.
"Through open dialogue, innovative ideas and practical solutions, this first-of-its-kind symposium will serve as a platform that empowers the industry to take measure steps toward a more sustainable future."
The symposium, held in partnership with the 17th International Conference on Sustainable Energy & Environmental Protection (SEEP), will feature in-depth discussions on critical topics, including:
• Energy Efficiency — Challenges and solutions to reduce primary energy consumption, as well as balance costs associated with energy use, treatment and monitoring.
• Water Use — Water scarcity and addressing the challenges of clean water access, plus financial implications of water use including treatment and monitoring.
• Data for Reporting — The importance of data-driven solutions for monitoring and reporting progress toward sustainability goals.
• Product Quality — The impact of product quality on handing and treatment, as well as solutions to improve product quality and minimize downstream impacts.
In addition, the symposium will address broader sustainability concerns, such as:
• Carbon emissions and nitrogen's environmental impact.
• Transition to organic and slow-release fertilizers.
• Embodied carbon in fertilizer production.
•Global perception of energy use in the fertilizer industry.
"This event represents a valuable opportunity for industry stakeholders to share best practices that lead to tangible solutions in advancing operational efficiencies and environmental performance,” says Igor Makarenko, Chief Sales Officer at Solex.
Registration for the symposium is now open. Visit www.solexthermal.com/fertilizer-sustainability-symposium.
About Solex Thermal Science
Solex Thermal Science is the global market leader and developer of high-efficiency, indirect heat exchange technology for the heating, cooling, drying and energy recovery of/from solids, liquids and gases.
Over the past 30 years, the company has installed more than 1,300 advanced heat exchangers in more than 50 countries worldwide with applications such as fertilizer, oilseeds and industrial materials such as minerals/sands, chemicals and polymers.
In recent years, the company has expanded into the energy-transition sector with key collaborations globally on decarbonization applications such as industrial waste heat recovery, concentrated solar power (CSP) and carbon capture.
