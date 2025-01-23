Just Enduring Announces Second Annual Bingo for Bereaved Parents Fundraiser
St. Louis, MO, January 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Just Enduring, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families who have experienced child loss, is hosting its second annual Bingo for Bereaved Parents Fundraiser on Saturday, March 1, 2025. The event will take place at St. Cletus School at 2721 Zumbehl Road, with doors opening at 6 pm and music bingo starting at 7 pm.
Music bingo offers a fresh take on traditional bingo by using popular songs instead of numbers. Participants listen for song titles or artists listed on their bingo cards, marking them as they play. The first person to complete five in a row and shout "Bingo!" wins a prize. This fundraiser will also host a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.
Tickets are $30 per individual or $240 for a table of eight, and refreshments are included. Sponsorship packages are available, each with their own benefits. These include:
• Diamond Sponsor $5,000
• Platinum Sponsor $2,500
• Gold Sponsor $1,000
• Round Rock Star Sponsor $500
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Just Enduring’s programs, which provide bereaved parents with the immediate resources and support they need to navigate their journeys of grief.
To learn more, purchase tickets, or become a sponsor, please visit justenduring.org/fundraiser/.
About Just Enduring
Just Enduring is a nonprofit organization founded in 2020 by grieving parents and medical professionals that provides grief support to families, friends, and caregivers facing the loss of a child. Through comprehensive resources and a compassionate community, Just Enduring connects bereaved parents, helps families navigate life after child loss, and inspires hope. For more information and access to resources, please visit justenduring.org.
Contact
Ben Gillham
(314) 391-4119
justenduring.org
