Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between EZ Fabricating, Inc. and House Rock Capital Partners
Chatfield, MN, January 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The seller, EZ Fabricating, is a Minnesota-based leader in precision metal fabrication specializing in laser cutting, machining, welding, tube bending, and metal finishing. They transform raw materials into high-quality, custom-engineered products. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and cost-effective solutions sets them apart, ensuring every project exceeds customer expectations.
The buyer, House Rock Capital Partners, is an investment firm committed to fostering the growth of the U.S. manufacturing sector. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and a hands-on operational and strategic approach, House Rock seeks to acquire contract and related manufacturing companies in the lower-middle market sector.
“Mr. Kekelis, I want to thank you and your team for bringing us this incredible opportunity. It’s never easy getting a deal across the finish line, and we appreciate all the effort that Benchmark awarded to both sides of this transaction. We are excited about the future of EZ Fabrication and look forward to additional opportunities in this sector from Benchmark.” - Bobby Anderson, Managing Partner, House Rock Capital Partners.
“Both buyer and seller instantly clicked and worked towards a successful acquisition. EZ Fabrication built an incredible business that attracted many potential suitors. The team at House Rock was diligent in their pursuit and, ultimately, the best fit to build upon EZ’s success. We wish all involved the best with their new alliance." – Matthew Kekelis, Senior Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
