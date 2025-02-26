First Ever International SETBP1 Conference Brings Together Families, Researchers, and Supporting Organizations

The first SETBP1 conference in Austin, TX, united nearly 100 families, researchers, and clinicians to discuss SETBP1-HD, a rare genetic disorder. The event featured updates on ongoing research, fostering independence for those affected, and valuable family-researcher interactions. It emphasized collaboration, education, and support. As Rare Disease Day approaches, the conference underscores the importance of raising awareness and advancing research for rare diseases.