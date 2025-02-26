First Ever International SETBP1 Conference Brings Together Families, Researchers, and Supporting Organizations
The first SETBP1 conference in Austin, TX, united nearly 100 families, researchers, and clinicians to discuss SETBP1-HD, a rare genetic disorder. The event featured updates on ongoing research, fostering independence for those affected, and valuable family-researcher interactions. It emphasized collaboration, education, and support. As Rare Disease Day approaches, the conference underscores the importance of raising awareness and advancing research for rare diseases.
Austin, TX, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In October 2024, nearly 100 clinicians, researchers, families, and supporters gathered in Austin, TX, for the first-ever SETBP1-HD conference, organized by the SETBP1 Society. This groundbreaking event aimed to deepen understanding of SETBP1 haploinsufficiency disorder (SETBP1-HD), facilitate on-site research, and explore future possibilities for individuals affected by this rare disorder. Inspired by a 2022 Simons Searchlight conference that united four rare disease groups, SETBP1 Society’s President, Haley Oyler, recognized the value in bringing SETBP1 families together for a focused gathering.
“There is nothing like being in the same room with fellow parents who get you and understand your journey. The experience was even more powerful with the opportunity to share it with researchers to help them deepen their understanding of how SETBP1-HD and related disorders impact our children. With the guidance of Simons Searchlight, SETBP1 Society was confident and prepared to host our first-ever SETBP1 conference,” said Oyler.
The event, held at the Cambria Hotel Uptown in Austin, was made possible by generous sponsorships from the Simons Foundation, Floyd Family, Elleco Construction, UltraGenyx, and Imprint. It provided an emotional and educational experience, allowing families to connect with researchers and share insights about living with SETBP1-HD, while learning about the latest advancements in the field.
Understanding SETBP1-HD
SETBP1-HD is a rare genetic disorder caused by a loss-of-function mutation in the SETBP1 gene, which is essential for normal brain function. Those affected typically have speech delays, developmental and intellectual disabilities, motor delays, autism traits/autism, ADHD, and other challenges such as seizures, feeding issues, anxiety, and sleep disturbances. SETBP1-HD is often the result of spontaneous (de novo) mutations, meaning there is no family history of the disorder.
Collaboration Among Experts
The conference began with a research-focused day where global experts shared their findings on SETBP1 research, including cellular models, mouse and zebrafish models, and enzyme replacement therapy. Researchers from institutions such as Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Radboud University, and University of Texas presented on topics ranging from SETBP1 protein modeling to EEG biomarker studies, creating collaborative opportunities for future research.
Linda Bossini, a researcher at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, emphasized the value of understanding clinical perspectives: “Gaining insights into the clinical aspects was incredibly valuable, helping us align our research with the needs and challenges faced in clinical practice.”
A Day for Families
The second day of the conference focused on the families and their experiences. Presentations included updates from the Simons Searchlight SETBP1 registry, with Dr. Cora Taylor sharing key data, and insights from Dr. Bregje van Bon on the SETBP1 Clinic in the Netherlands. Researchers also presented their progress on behavior assessments, animal models, cognitive evaluations, and EEG studies, with 12 patients participating in EEG screenings by the B-RAD team and onsite blood draws by Searchlight. These presentations were framed by updates on the SETBP1 Society's progress, highlighting achievements from the past year and milestones that have been achieved since its founding in 2017.
A major focus of the conference was promoting independence for individuals with SETBP1-HD. A panel discussion featured advocates and experts like Steve Friedman, a parent, advocate, and author, alongside his independent daughter, Gwendolyn Friedman, special needs finance expert Barbara Bush and Monica Gelinas, founder of CC4C. They offered families valuable resources for fostering independence and supporting their loved ones.
Emotional Connections and Support
The conference also provided dedicated spaces for parents and grandparents to share their experiences. These breakout sessions focused on the unique joys and challenges of raising children with SETBP1-HD, with many discussions centered on educational support and school settings.
The day ended on a high note with a dance party, where families, researchers, and children celebrated the success of the conference. “The dance was pure joy. Watching all of the children just having a blast brought joy to my heart,” said Sonya Dearman, a grandmother of a SETBP1 “bee.”
Rare Disease Day
As Rare Disease Day approaches on February 28, 2025, the conference serves as a reminder of the importance of community, collaboration, and research in advancing care for those affected by rare disorders like SETBP1-HD. The SETBP1 Society’s first conference exemplifies how shared experiences and collective efforts can create a brighter future for individuals living with rare diseases, empowering them to live more independent and fulfilling lives.
To support SETBP1 research and families, visit https://givebutter.com/DonateSETBP1 or learn more at https://www.setbp1.org/.
Contact
SETBP1 SocietyContact
Kelsey Bennett
512-522-8072
setbp1.org
