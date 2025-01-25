CS4CA Summit to Address ANZ Critical Infrastructure Security Challenges
Summit Spotlights Digital Transformation, Threat Prevention and Cross-Sector Collaboration for Critical Infrastructure
Princeton, NJ, January 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Cyber Security for Critical Assets Summit – organized by QG Media, an ISMG company – launches its first Australia and New Zealand edition on February 11 and 12, in Perth, Australia. As industrial sectors across the region enhance their digital capabilities, the summit will bring together security specialists, technology leaders and government representatives to strengthen defense strategies against emerging threats. The two-day event will focus on system protection, cross-sector collaboration and resource optimization.
Australia and New Zealand’s critical infrastructure faces unprecedented cybersecurity challenges as digital transformation accelerates across energy, manufacturing and utility sectors. The region’s industrial operations require robust protection strategies to safeguard essential services and maintain economic stability.
Cyble’s Australia and New Zealand Threat Landscape Report 2024 showed that over 70% of organizations in Australia and New Zealand reported experiencing a rise in cyberthreats targeting critical infrastructure, with ransomware attacks becoming increasingly prevalent. This surge in threats has put additional pressure on organizations to strengthen their security posture while managing limited resources. “Securing resources for industrial security initiatives remains a primary concern for operational technology directors across ANZ,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “This year’s summit specifically addresses this challenge by bringing together practitioners who will share proven methodologies for risk assessment and developing comprehensive security programs that protect converged environments.”
Paul Karan, CISO at Roy Hill, will present strategies for building high-performing IT-OT security teams. His session “Stronger Together: Building a Team Capable of Overseeing IT and OT Security” will demonstrate how organizations can maximize team strengths, implement holistic security approaches, and establish clear boundaries for unified security objectives.
Building on these organizational strategies, Serena King, assistant director of Cyber Security Engagement at the Department of Home Affairs, will outline critical infrastructure protection strategies. Her session will address state funding priorities for cybersecurity, examine private sector support mechanisms and identify industries facing heightened attack risks.
“The acceleration of IT/OT convergence has created unprecedented security challenges for industrial environments,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director of QG Media. “Our SOCI Act compliance sessions specifically address the technical requirements for securing legacy systems while enabling digital transformation in this new regulatory landscape.”
The summit features an executive panel on best practices for ensuring secure OT-cloud integration, moderated by Helen McLeish, chief cyber security officer at East Metropolitan Health Service. Industry experts Sebnem Kurklu, CISO at Aurizon; Michael Haarsma, cyber principal – OT, Energy Industry; and Chris O’Connor, senior engineer at Roy Hill will examine migration strategies and implementation frameworks.
Throughout the summit, participants will explore digital transformation security, cyber risk management and system modernization approaches. As organizations address evolving security requirements, the CS4CA ANZ Summit serves as an essential platform for knowledge sharing and collective defense.
For more information and to register, visit https://anz.cs4ca.com/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and ISMG Engage events that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
For more information and to register, visit https://anz.cs4ca.com/.
Contact
Information Security Media Group (ISMG)Contact
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
