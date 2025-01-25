EspañaSec 2025: Securing Critical Infrastructure in an Era of IT-OT Convergence
Critical Infrastructure Protection and Cross-Sector Collaboration Take Center Stage as Cyberattacks Surge
Princeton, NJ, January 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EspañaSec, hosted by QG Media – an ISMG company, launches its first edition on February 11-12, 2025, in Madrid. The summit brings together Spain’s cybersecurity leaders to address evolving challenges affecting the nation’s critical infrastructure sector. As industrial systems become increasingly digitized through AI, IoT and automation, protecting these interconnected environments has become vital for national security.
Thales’s Threat Landscape 2024 highlighted that Spain is the fifth most affected country globally by ransomware, with a 23% rise in attacks in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year. In response to these challenges, the EspañaSec Cyber Summit will focus on three core imperatives: developing comprehensive protection strategies for integrated IT-OT environments, navigating complex regulatory requirements such as NIS2 and DORA, and strengthening public-private cybersecurity cooperation. The summit will provide practical frameworks for safeguarding both physical infrastructure and digital systems while enhancing cross-sector defense coordination.
Madrid is emerging as a critical hub for cybersecurity innovation in Southern Europe. EspañaSec 2025 reflects this momentum by uniting Spain’s public and private sectors to address pressing challenges – from scaling AI-powered defense capabilities to establishing frameworks for the new regulatory landscape that’s reshaping our industry.
“Spain’s regulatory landscape is evolving rapidly with new frameworks like NIS2 and DORA reshaping how organizations approach security,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director at QG Media. “EspañaSec 2025 will provide security leaders with practical strategies to navigate this complex compliance environment while maintaining operational agility.”
ENISA’s Threat Landscape 2024 showed that cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure sectors – particularly energy and transportation – in the EU increased by 30%. To address these threats, the EspañaSec Cyber Summit will feature sessions by prominent industry experts on strategies to secure Spain’s critical infrastructure. Juan Díez González, head of cybersecurity for strategic healthcare, food and research sectors at INCIBE, will present proven frameworks for enhancing public-private cooperation. Drawing from INCIBE’s vast experience, González will showcase successful strategic partnerships that have strengthened national cybersecurity and offer guidance on addressing emerging challenges in both the public and private sectors. His session will underscore the importance of collaboration in building national cyber resilience.
Francisco Javier Farfán Contreras, CISO at Burger King, will share practical methodologies for achieving cybersecurity maturity within large organizations. He will detail specific strategies that have enhanced Burger King’s security posture, focusing on advanced threat detection and incident response capabilities. This session will provide tangible frameworks that organizations can implement to address ever-evolving cybersecurity threats.
Esther Matheo from ADIF will lead a critical discussion on strengthening physical infrastructure protection, focusing on rail and transport sectors. Rafael Ceres Campo from Iberdrola will examine how the role of the CISO is evolving in response to advanced persistent threats and emerging attack vectors. Additionally, security experts from Acciona, CaixaBank and Banco Sabadell will address vulnerability prioritization, third-party risk mitigation and emerging technology integration.
"The strategic implementation of AI in cybersecurity requires careful balance and deep expertise,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “At EspañaSec 2025, Spain’s leading security practitioners will explore how to harness AI’s defensive capabilities while understanding and mitigating its potential risks.”
As Spain continues to strengthen its national cybersecurity resilience, the EspañaSec Cyber Summit will provide a critical platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration. By bringing together industry leaders, policymakers and experts, the event will help shape Spain’s cybersecurity landscape for years to come. With practical sessions on AI-driven security, workforce development and compliance with regulations like NIS2, EspañaSec 2025 promises to be a defining moment in the country’s ongoing cybersecurity journey.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and ISMG Engage events that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
