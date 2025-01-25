Navigating the AI Revolution: ISMG’s Tri-Continental Cybersecurity Implications of AI Summit
World-Leading Experts Explore the Intersection of AI and Cybersecurity Across Americas, EMEA and APAC
Princeton, NJ, January 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ISMG is excited to announce its upcoming Virtual Summit: Cybersecurity Implications of AI, a unique global event designed to engage cybersecurity leaders with cutting-edge content and expert insights while addressing distinct regulatory landscapes of the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.
This pioneering summit is strategically scheduled across three continents allowing participants to join during their respective time zones to gain insights into region-specific challenges and solutions.
This summit serves as a critical platform for thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers to address the evolving cybersecurity ecosystem shaped by AI. With Gartner predicting that 17% of all cyberattacks will involve generative AI by 2027, the need for collaborative, tailored strategies has never been greater.
A recent CFO report found that 46% of security experts believe integrating generative AI into business operations heightens vulnerabilities, underscoring the dual-edged nature of AI in cybersecurity. The summit’s sessions are meticulously curated to explore these concerns and provide actionable insights.
“As AI continues to transform the cybersecurity landscape, this global summit brings together the brightest minds from across three continents to foster meaningful dialogue,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “We’re creating a unique platform that addresses both universal challenges and regional intricacies in AI security integration.”
Americas and EMEA: Pioneering AI Security Solutions
The summit’s Americas and EMEA sessions will tackle key challenges at the intersection of AI and cybersecurity, with a particular focus on regional frameworks such as GDPR in Europe and emerging AI regulations in North America.
Mary Purk, co-founder and executive director of AI at the Wharton School, will lead the session titled “Resilience and Trust at AI and Cybersecurity’s Crossroads.” She will share insights on building resilience and trust in an AI-driven security landscape, incorporating perspectives on how different regulatory environments shape AI adoption and security strategies.
In a noteworthy panel discussion, Patrick Bangert, vice president and chief of AI at Oxy, Noah Ringler, AI policy lead at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Rick Doten, vice president of information security at Centene Corporation, will examine AI supply chain risks. They will provide practical strategies while addressing distinct supply chain challenges faced by organizations in the Americas and EMEA regions.
The ethical dimensions of AI in cybersecurity will take center stage with insights from Jayant Narayan, head of AI partnerships at the United Nations Development Programme, Pedro Tavares, lead data scientist at Glencore, and Jean-Yves Mathieu, CISO at Banque Internationale à Luxembourg. The session will address pressing concerns about fairness, transparency and accountability in AI-driven security systems.
APAC: Emerging Trends and Regional Perspectives
“The APAC region stands at the forefront of AI adoption, but this rapid adoption presents both opportunities and complexities in security implementation,” said Geetha Nandikotkur, vice president – conferences, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, ISMG. “This summit will equip cybersecurity professionals with practical insights for navigating the complexities of AI governance while addressing distinct regulatory nuances across Asian markets.”
In the APAC segment, Wan Roshaimi Bin Wan Abdullah, chief technology officer of CyberSecurity Malaysia, will spotlight crucial strategies for integrating AI into cybersecurity operations in his session titled “Integrating AI Into Cybersecurity Operations: The Way Forward.” He will address the challenges of AI sprawl and governance in the region’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.
A distinguished panel featuring David Siah, vice president for South East Asia-Australia at the Centre for Strategic Cyberspace and International Studies; Charmaine R.A. Valmonte, CISO at Aboitiz Equity Ventures; and Mario Demarillas, CISO at Exceture, will outline the essential steps in building robust AI governance frameworks, particularly relevant to APAC’s diverse regulatory environment.
With expert-led discussions, actionable insights and a focus on regional nuances, the Cybersecurity Implications of AI Summit is an essential platform for thought leadership and collaboration. For more details about each regional summit and to register for the event, visit:
Americas: https://ismg.events/summit/ai-virtual-summit-2025-americas
APAC: https://ismg.events/summit/ai-virtual-summit-2025-apac
EMEA: https://ismg.events/summit/ai-virtual-summit-2025-emea
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
Contact
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
