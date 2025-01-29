Dedalus Consulting Announces 2025 Updates and New Market Intelligence Tools
New York, NY, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dedalus Consulting, a trusted provider of market intelligence for over 25 years, has unveiled its freshly updated 2025 reports and data packages. These updates reflect the latest trends and dynamics reshaping global industries amidst significant political and economic changes.
The new year brings shifts in regulatory reforms, trade policies, and supply chain strategies, driven by a rapidly evolving global economy. These changes are particularly impactful for industries like machining and frequency control, where market demand, compliance requirements, and geopolitical challenges are creating both opportunities and obstacles.
To support businesses navigating these complexities, Dedalus Consulting has also announced the upcoming launch of innovative market and competitive intelligence tools. These new tools are designed to enhance accessibility and usability, making Dedalus’s robust data resources even more actionable for businesses seeking clarity in uncertain times.
Insights for a Changing World
Dedalus Consulting specializes in tracking and analyzing interconnected markets to provide clients with data-driven insights for informed decision-making. Updated for 2025, Dedalus’s product offerings include:
Published Reports: Comprehensive analyses covering key industries such as machining and frequency control. Each report features market data on production, trade, and consumption, along with competitive intelligence and qualitative analysis.
Ulysses Data Subscription Service: A cutting-edge platform offering interactive dashboards and detailed regional and country-level data spanning 2004–2040. The service enables users to customize insights based on specific markets, industry segments, or global trends.
These resources are designed to equip businesses with the intelligence they need to anticipate market shifts, adapt to new regulations, and identify growth opportunities.
Preparing for What’s Ahead
The new tools and updates from Dedalus Consulting come at a time when businesses are rethinking strategies to address global shifts. From diversifying supply chains to adapting to new trade agreements, companies face critical decisions that require actionable insights. Dedalus Consulting’s expertise ensures that businesses have access to reliable, up-to-date information to navigate these challenges.
For more information, please:
Go to the website to view all research topics and to learn more about their Ulysses Data Subscription Service (USS), which covers the market through 2040, email them at info@dedalusconsulting.com or call (212) 709-8352.
About Dedalus Consulting
Dedalus Consulting is a privately owned and independently operated market research publisher and consultancy. Our research focuses on both emerging and mature markets in high-technology sectors, including tooling and machining, advanced materials, frequency control and timing, surge and circuit protection, energy and renewables, life sciences, and next generation computing. Research is continually updated through a methodology that is based on primary interviews with market participants, including manufacturers, end-users, research institutions, distribution channel representatives and service providers.
Our clients range from Fortune 500 companies to private equity and investment banking institutions to academic research organizations engaged in the research, development and manufacturing of advanced technology products and services.
The new year brings shifts in regulatory reforms, trade policies, and supply chain strategies, driven by a rapidly evolving global economy. These changes are particularly impactful for industries like machining and frequency control, where market demand, compliance requirements, and geopolitical challenges are creating both opportunities and obstacles.
To support businesses navigating these complexities, Dedalus Consulting has also announced the upcoming launch of innovative market and competitive intelligence tools. These new tools are designed to enhance accessibility and usability, making Dedalus’s robust data resources even more actionable for businesses seeking clarity in uncertain times.
Insights for a Changing World
Dedalus Consulting specializes in tracking and analyzing interconnected markets to provide clients with data-driven insights for informed decision-making. Updated for 2025, Dedalus’s product offerings include:
Published Reports: Comprehensive analyses covering key industries such as machining and frequency control. Each report features market data on production, trade, and consumption, along with competitive intelligence and qualitative analysis.
Ulysses Data Subscription Service: A cutting-edge platform offering interactive dashboards and detailed regional and country-level data spanning 2004–2040. The service enables users to customize insights based on specific markets, industry segments, or global trends.
These resources are designed to equip businesses with the intelligence they need to anticipate market shifts, adapt to new regulations, and identify growth opportunities.
Preparing for What’s Ahead
The new tools and updates from Dedalus Consulting come at a time when businesses are rethinking strategies to address global shifts. From diversifying supply chains to adapting to new trade agreements, companies face critical decisions that require actionable insights. Dedalus Consulting’s expertise ensures that businesses have access to reliable, up-to-date information to navigate these challenges.
For more information, please:
Go to the website to view all research topics and to learn more about their Ulysses Data Subscription Service (USS), which covers the market through 2040, email them at info@dedalusconsulting.com or call (212) 709-8352.
About Dedalus Consulting
Dedalus Consulting is a privately owned and independently operated market research publisher and consultancy. Our research focuses on both emerging and mature markets in high-technology sectors, including tooling and machining, advanced materials, frequency control and timing, surge and circuit protection, energy and renewables, life sciences, and next generation computing. Research is continually updated through a methodology that is based on primary interviews with market participants, including manufacturers, end-users, research institutions, distribution channel representatives and service providers.
Our clients range from Fortune 500 companies to private equity and investment banking institutions to academic research organizations engaged in the research, development and manufacturing of advanced technology products and services.
Contact
Dedalus ConsultingContact
Jennifer Larkin
212-709-8352
www.dedalusconsulting.com
Jennifer Larkin
212-709-8352
www.dedalusconsulting.com
Categories