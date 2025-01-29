Sherpact Launches Platform to Support Career Transitions with AI and Psychological Expertise
Sherpact launches a new platform combining AI and psychological tools to support career transitions. It provides tailored job-matching, personal branding, and resilience-building resources for job seekers, while helping organizations manage workforce changes with care and efficiency. Designed to enhance readiness and streamline transitions, Sherpact aims to facilitate the process for individuals and businesses alike.
Paris, France, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sherpact, a technology-focused startup, announces the launch of its new platform designed to support career transitions. The platform combines artificial intelligence and psychological tools to help individuals find new opportunities while offering businesses efficient ways to manage workforce changes.
Industry research indicates a growing demand for personalized career services, with the market for AI-driven job transition tools expected to grow over the next few years. And according to the American Psychological Association, over twice more chronic stress is related to career changes. Sherpact addresses the growing need for structured, personalized support during career transitions. By integrating AI capabilities with psychological insights, the platform provides a resource that enhances job readiness and supports mental resilience.
For Organizations: Sherpact offers businesses tools to manage workforce changes in a way that preserves employer branding and ensures employee transitions are handled with care and personalization.
For Job Seekers: Sherpact’s platform offers career tools including AI-powered job matching, expert guidance, and psychological support to help individuals navigate professional transitions effectively and confidently.
Features of the Sherpact platform:
Personalized Career Tools: Offers tailored strategies for job applications, personal branding, and skill-building.
Psychological Support: Integrates cognitive and emotional assessments to foster resilience.
AI-Driven Insights: Uses advanced algorithms to enhance job-matching accuracy and individual readiness.
Cost Efficiency: Provides accessible and affordable solutions to a wide range of users.
Laurent Garnier, CEO of Sherpact, stated: “As technology reshapes work, navigating its impact on individuals and organizations is essential. Innovation drives progress, but we must ensure humanity drives care.”
Co-founder Pierre-François Verley added: “Career transitions often go beyond job changes; they are identity shifts. With the right support and guidance, these moments can become powerful opportunities for reinvention.”
Sherpact was co-founded by a team of industry experts with decades of experience in technology, HR, and psychology. Julien Boubel, Co-Founder and CRO, highlighted, “Sherpact’s unique combination of AI and psychology offers individuals and businesses a platform that streamlines career transitions and enhances outcomes for all parties.”
Founded in 2025, Sherpact is a technology-driven startup focused on transforming career transitions. The company aims to bridge gaps between job seekers and employers by offering tools that combine artificial intelligence with psychological expertise.
Learn more at Sherpact.com or schedule a demo with Julien Boubel: julien@sherpact.com.
