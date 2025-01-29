Winzer Cleaners Teams Up with American Express for "Small Business, Big Day" Partnership
Winzer Cleaners, a family-owned NYC business with decades of history, has partnered with American Express as part of the “Small Business, Big Day” series, showcasing its essential role in supporting Broadway and the city’s theater culture. Known as the go-to dry cleaner for Broadway productions, Winzer handles over 1,000 costumes weekly, ensuring the intricate and delicate needs of performers and costume designers are met with precision.
New York, NY, January 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Winzer Cleaners, a family-owned business that’s been a staple in New York City for decades, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with American Express. As part of the American Express “Small Business, Big Day” series, Winzer Cleaners' Charlie Tuzzi and Bruce Barish offer a behind-the-scenes look at how the iconic dry cleaner serves the fast-paced world of Broadway and beyond. The partnership highlights the dedication and resilience of small businesses like Winzer Cleaners and how they play a crucial role in keeping the Big Apple’s vibrant theater culture running smoothly.
Bringing Broadway’s Finest to Life: The Behind-the-Scenes Story
Winzer Cleaners is not just your average dry cleaner. Winzer serves some of the most high-profile clients – Broadway productions, costume designers, and actors. With a reputation as the go-to dry cleaner for the city’s busiest productions, Winzer Cleaners handles over 1,000 costumes every week, ramping up even more during peak seasons like the holidays.
“It’s fun to be part of something that is so much bigger than dry cleaning,” Tuzzi said. “When you tell people you clean for the Broadway shows, that’s exciting.”
What Does the Partnership Mean for Small Businesses?
"I think the Winzer brand will never not be here. It’s infused with Broadway, and it will be for another 200 years,” Tuzzi said.
As part of the “Small Business, Big Day” series, Winzer Cleaners is featured in a special episode that highlights how small businesses can thrive in challenging industries. American Express’ support shines a light on Winzer Cleaners' role in the broader New York City ecosystem, making it clear that the success of small businesses goes beyond their products and services – it’s about community, collaboration, and dedication to excellence.
American Express plays a big role in Winzer Cleaner's ability to deliver consistent and smooth services to all its customers. From ordering supplies to offering seamless payment options, American Express empowers their small businesses to provide massive results.
“We never want to run out of anything,” Tuzzi said. “With our Amex business card, we can quickly order whatever we need to keep it all running smoothly.”
“Accepting Amex allows my customers the flexibility to pay however they want, and gives us one less thing to worry about,” Barish added.
Dry Cleaning Excellence with Broadway Flair
For decades, Winzer Cleaners has been the go-to choice for dry cleaning in NYC, particularly for Broadway productions. As one of the premier dry cleaners on Broadway, they understand the unique demands of the theater world and the pressure to deliver quality service quickly.
Whether it’s restoring delicate costumes or maintaining everyday attire, Winzer Cleaners is a trusted partner for businesses and individuals alike. Their services extend to the general public with the same care and precision they apply to Broadway’s biggest stars.
Winzer Cleaners stands out not only for its expertise but for its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Whether you’re looking for dry cleaning near Broadway or specifically need a Broadway dry cleaner for your intricate costumes, Winzer Cleaners is ready to meet the demand.
A Legacy of Trust and Quality
“I think flexible (is) our middle name,” Barish said.
What sets Winzer Cleaners apart is not just the technical expertise they bring to every piece of clothing they handle – it’s their commitment to service. With decades of experience, Winzer Cleaners has cultivated a reputation for delivering high-quality results with exceptional customer service. In a city like New York, where the pace is unrelenting, Winzer’s ability to meet deadlines without compromising quality is something their clients can count on.
“Anything can happen between here and there – road closures, accidents. There is really no room for error, so we try to cover all bases,” Tuzzi said.
Disclaimer:
This partnership was made possible through a sponsored collaboration with American Express. Each week, Winzer Cleaners handles over 1,000 costumes, with even higher volumes during the holiday season. We were thrilled to have American Express join us on one of our busiest Mondays to capture the behind-the-scenes action for their new series, Small Business, Big Day.
Contact
Winzer CleanersContact
Charlie Tuzzi
(877) 946-9371
https://www.winzercleaners.com/
Charlie Tuzzi
(877) 946-9371
https://www.winzercleaners.com/
